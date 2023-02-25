Gracia's Leeds era off to promising start with win over Southampton 

LEEDS 1 SOUTHAMPTON 0

Javi Gracia’s arrival as Leeds manager had an immediate impact on the Premier League relegation race, thanks to Junior Firpo’s 77th minute winner.

The goal, against their fellow strugglers, breathed new life into Leeds’ hopes of survival, just days after former Watford manager Gracia was appointed on a “flexible” contract.

Sharp play from substitute Crysencio Summerville and a back-heel from Jack Harrison worked the ball to full-back Firpo who took a touch before finishing his first Premier League goal despite the half-hearted attempts of Jan Bednarek and Gavin Bazunu to stop it.

With Leeds keen to make an impression under their new manager, they might have taken the lead after 24 minutes and intelligent play from their winger Wilfried Gnonto.

His well-timed pass to the over-lapping Firpo allowed the full-back to cross and, after a touch from Patrick Bamford, Brenden Aaronson’s strong header looked promising, only for his attempt to strike team-mate Harrison in the face.

To add to Harrison’s pain, strong claims that his shirt had been pulled by Romain Perraud in the process also went unheeded.

With such high stakes, it was probably no surprise that it took until the 35th minute for the game to witness its first shot on target when Bamford lobbed an easy catch for Bazunu in the Southampton goal, from a Firpo cross.

Leeds’ next attack saw them enjoy an advantage in numbers, only for Weston McKennie and Aaronson to conspire to gift possession back to Southampton.

And from that, the Saints demonstrated the threat they posed on the counter in a move that ended with Kamaldeen Sulemana finding Ebere Paul Onuachu whose curling shot brought a diving stop out of Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal.

McKennie ended the first period by shooting well over, after Bazunu had only half cleared a Harrison cross, although it was a rare example of Southampton failing to deal with their opponents.

Leeds attempted to alter that pattern early in the second half and Bamford did well to hold off Armel Bella-Kotchap before unleashing a shot which Bazunu saved easily enough.

And Saints manager Ruben Selles responded with a triple substitution on the hour with Ibrahima Diallo, Sekou Mara and Theo Walcott all thrown into the action.

James Ward-Prowse tried his luck with a 25-yard shot straight at Meslier and Walcott was quickly darting into the area although his shot was well covered by Firpo.

But the better chances fell to Leeds - with an Aaronson cross finding Summerville in a good position, only for Kyle Walker-Peters to block well.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier 6; Ayling 6, Koch 6, Wober 7, Firpo 8; Adams 7, McKennie 6; Harrison 7, Aaronson 7 (Rutter 74, 5), Gnonto 7 (Summerville 60, 7); Bamford 6 (Roca 85).

Substitutes (not used): Roca, Gyabi, Robles, Kristensen, Monteiro, Greenwood, Joseph.

Southampton (4-4-2): Bazunu 5; Maitland-Niles 6, Bednarek 5, Bella-Kotchap 5, Perraud 6 (Walker-Peters 70, 5); S Armstrong 5 (Walcott 63, 5), Ward-Prowse 7, Lavia 5, Elyounoussi 6 (A Armstrong 81); Onuachu 5 (Mara 63, 5), Sulemana 6 (Diallo 63, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Caleta-Car, Caballero, Djenepo, Alcaraz.

Referee: P Bankes 6