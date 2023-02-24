Drogheda hit late equaliser against nine-man Rovers

Shamrock Rovers finished with just nine men as Drogheda United came from behind to earn a late point against the champions in a thrilling encounter at Weavers Park
CHANCE: Rovers’ Johnny Kenny shoots on goal. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 22:18
Barry Landy

Drogheda Utd 1 Shamrock Rovers 1 

Shamrock Rovers finished with just nine men as Drogheda United came from behind to earn a late point against the champions in a thrilling encounter at Weavers Park, denying Stephen Bradley’s team a first win of the campaign.

As was the case last week in Sligo, Rovers finished the game with fewer than 11 players and dropped points by conceding late in the game. Indiscipline clearly cost them yet again and it will be a major point of frustration for their manager.

Lee Grace and Daniel Cleary both saw red in the second half, having each received two yellow cards from referee Sean Grant. The dismissals came within eight minutes of each other and left Rovers flailing in their attempt to hold onto their lead, provided by Graham Burke.

The striker had notched early in the second half – his second goal in as many games – after poor defending from Drogheda. Both Colin McCabe and Freddie Draper were culpable as Burke ultimately finished from close range.

Grace received his marching orders and Drogheda were energised by their numerical advantage. It soon increased when Cleary followed his teammate to the dressing room.

The question was whether Rovers could hold on with just nine players and no specialist central defenders on the pitch. Midfielder Gary O’Neill started the game at the back and he was soon joined by the not fully-fit Sean Gannon and another midfielder Darragh Nugent as Bradley sought to plug gaps.

They couldn’t cover all their bases. In the final minute of normal time, twice Rovers blocked goalbound shots but the ball was worked to ex-Rovers man Ryan Brennan who fired in unerringly. Teenage debutant Warren Davis played his part in the build up too.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Ahui, Curtis (Adegboyega, 12), Keeley, Weir (Davis, 65); Deegan, Brennan; Foley (Grimes, 65), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; O‘Neill, Cleary, Grace; Farrugia, Byrne (Nugent, 82), Poom, Watts (Gaffney, 85), Clarke; Kenny (Towell, 85), Burke (Gannon, 76).

REFEREE: Sean Grant.

