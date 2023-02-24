Honours even at Craven Cottage between Fulham and Wolves

Fulham 1 Wolves 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a priceless point in their quest to secure Premier League survival as they drew with European football hopefuls Fulham 1-1.

Goals in either half from Pablo Sarabia and Manor Solomon made sure both sides walked away from Craven Cottage with a point apiece.

The draw ensures the gap between 15th placed Wolves and West Ham in 18th stretches to four points. Fulham’s unbeaten league run extends to five games as the Whites close the gap to fifth placed Newcastle to just two points.

It was a clash between two sides at different spectrums of the Premier League table, both arching towards their desired goals. Fulham, newly promoted and dreaming of European adventures against Wolves, the side that once donned the cap of top seven troublers, now embroiled in a battle to preserve their top-flight status.

But it was Julen Lopetegui’s men, the joint lowest scoring side in the division, who struck the first blow 22 minutes in as they went in front to the dismay of the Fulham faithful. Pablo Sarabia powered through the Fulham midfield before spreading the ball to Matheus Nunes, whose cross was nodded down by the returning Raul Jimenez for Sarabia to fire into the bottom right corner.

The Spaniard, a January acquisition from Paris Saint-Germain, started and finished off this slick Wolves move for his first goal in the Premier League, and a priceless one for the Wanderers. It was a second blow within a matter of minutes for Marco Silva’s men, with star midfielder Joao Palhinha picking up his tenth yellow card of the season moments before, and a subsequent two match ban in the process.

It took Fulham until the 36th minute to test Jose Sa in the Wolves goal, but Carlos Vinicius, deputising for the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic, could only power his header straight at the Portuguese goalkeeper.

The Black Country outfit’s combative first-half display waived Fulham to mere chances to equalise, as Lopetegui’s men went into the break ahead.

Last weekend’s match winner Manor Solomon and Sasa Lukic entered the fray at the interval for the hosts, but Wolves continued to have the better chances to score, Jimenez heading fractionally wide on 51 minutes.

And it was Solomon who came to Fulham’s rescue once again in the 64th minute as the Whites drew level. The Israeli picked up the ball from the left-hand side before bending a superb shot from the edge of the Wolves box, with Sa powerless to stop it flying into the bottom right corner.

Lopetegui called upon Adama Traore, Diego Costa and Daniel Podence from the substitutes bench to secure all three points for the visitors, but they had Sa to thank as his superb save denied Vinicius in the dying moments of injury time. Despite the extra attacking intent from both teams, neither side were able to find a winner.

Fulham’s dream of securing European football continued to blossom, whilst Lopetegui and Wolves remain deep in the relegation battle, with games against Liverpool then Tottenham to come.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno 6, Tete 5, Ream 6, Diop 6, Robinson 5, Reed (Lukic, HT) 5, Palhinha 5, Pereira 6, Willian (Wilson, 83’) 6, De Cordova-Reid (Solomon, HT) 5, Vinicius 5.

Subs not used: Rodak, Kurzawa, Tosin, Duffy, Cedric, James.

Wolves (4-3-3): Sa 7, Bueno 7, Kilman 7, Dawson 7, Semedo 5, Lemina 6, Neves 6, Nunes (Podence, 76’) 6, Sarabia (Moutinho, 76’) 8, Cunha (Traore, 60’) 5, Jimenez (Costa, 84’) 7.

Subs not used: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Jonny, Gomes.

Referee: Michael Oliver - 6.