Bohemians retain top spot with win over Dundalk

Bohemians 2 Dundalk 1

Goals in either half from Jordan Flores and Declan McDaid helped Bohemians to make it two wins from two at the expense of Dundalk at Dalymount Park as the Gypsies retained their place at the top of the SSE Airticity League Premier Division table.

Declan Devine’s side were dominant throughout as they deservedly opened up a five point gap over a side whose European position they will be looking to take come the end of the season.

Dundalk came into the game on a run of six matches without defeat against the Gypsies but never got going as they await their first win of the campaign following an opening night draw at home to UCD.

Rumours of a potential takeover had swarmed over Stephen O’Donnell’s side in the build-up and it was ironic that it was ex-Hull City man Flores who opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time when he curled a superb left foot shot to the top left hand corner from the edge of the box after Dylan Connolly had been pulled back by Louie Annesley.

It was no more than the hosts deserved for a dominant display with the lively Jonathan Afolabi unfortunate not to have broken the deadlock on a couple of occasions prior to that.

McDaid then punished Dundalk’s sloppy play to double his side’s advantage on 71 minutes, curling past Shepperd from the edge of the area from Afolabi’s pass after Paddy Kirk had caught Connor Malley in possession.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side did briefly threaten a comeback when Finnish debutant Johannes Yli-Kokko fired past James Talbot from 30 yards out in the 90th minute but despite six minutes of stoppage time, Bohemians comfortably held out to retain their place at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Bohemians: Talbot; Buckley, Horton, Radkowski, Kirk; Flores, McDonnell; Connolly (Akintunde 85), Coote (Twardek 85), McDaid (Nowak 77); Afolabi (Williams 85).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies (Tulloch 80), Muller, Boyle, Annesley; Doyle (Martin 75), Malley (Elliott 75), Lewis (Yli-Kokko 36); Sloggett, Hoban, O’Kane (Kelly 55).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).