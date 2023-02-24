Doyle nets winner to give Pat's derby bragging rights

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC 1 (Eoin Doyle 84) SHELBOURNE 0

Takeover bingo is in vogue across the League of Ireland with Hull City throwing their eyes on Shelbourne as well as Dundalk but the one certainty, Eoin Doyle's poaching instincts, were at play to clinch a first win for St Patrick’s Athletic.

While Acun Ilicali is close to taking a controlling stake in Dundalk, the visit by a delegation of his Turkish colleagues, sat alongside Shels Chairman Andrew Doyle, has raised the possibility of a back-up option should the Lilywhites withdraw, as their statement released on Friday left open.

Reds boss Damien Duff lamented the incomplete Sport Republic takeover limiting his pre-season spend but the team he sent out at Richmond Park performed well enough to at least be worthy of a point.

It looked that way until the hour mark when both bosses reacted to the ponderous fare by making a double substitution.

Tim Clancy’s decision to introduce both Doyles – Eoin and Mark - proved pivotal as the older of the pair profited from Shels failing to clear an 84th corner by drilling home the loose ball into the bottom corner from 10 yards.

It was the second time in a week for the Saints to score from a corner at the away end, following Joe Redmond’s equaliser against Derry on the opening night.

Shels did go close in the dying stages, through substitute Kyle Robinson’s header which struck the crossbar, but they move onto another derby, against faultless Bohemians, searching for their first win.

After attracting 4,789 for their opener against Derry, another home game for the Saints presented the window to surpass the 5,000 mark. They almost got there, hitting 4,930.

Derry returned some of their away allocation – unable to be resold – whereas there was hardly a ticket to be had among the Shels fanbase making the short trip across the City.

Duff spoke beforehand about the top-flight rivalry making a welcome return but the spillover tension from last year’s controversy over a postponement was apparent when Clancy had to pace across the visiting dugout before kickoff to receive the briefest and coldest of responses to his outstretched hand.

All the pre-match anticipation wasn’t backed by entertainment on the pitch, for both teams adopted a cautious approach, perhaps influenced by last week’s draws.

Shels were the brisker of the pair, former Saint Paddy Barrett doing his best to silence the home crowd by attempting a fourth-minute lob from his own half over David Odumosu.

Another defender, captain Luke Byrne, was denied by a block from a corner as the guests settled quicker.

Their pair of cousins, Gavin Molloy and Evan Caffrey, combined down the left to fashion an opening, the flying Dutchman in the home defence, Noah Lewis, stuck out one of his long legs to clear for a corner.

Neither goalkeeper were tested in the opening half – bar a curler by Saint Chris Forrester which Conor Kearns gathered - and indeed it was Barrett who was the last man back to hack Jamie Lennon’s flick off the line.

Moving Forrester into an advanced role for the second half altered the dynamic but there was nothing in it till the veteran showed them how to be clinical. The marque capture of last year, going on 35 next month, probably banked himself a start at Dundalk.

ST PATRICK’S ATH: D Odumosu; S Curtis, J Redmond, N Lewis, A Breslin; J Lennon C Forrester (C Carty 83); S Atakayi (M Doyle 60), V Kreida, J Mulraney (B McCormack 75); T Lonergan (E Doyle 60).

SHELBOURNE: C Kearns; P Barrett, L Byrne, G Molloy; JR Wilson, M Coyle (K Leavy 79), JJ Lunney, T Wilson (K Ledwidge 60); M Smith, E Caffrey (K Robinson 85), J Moylan (S Farrell 60).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).