Boudial goal gives Longford share of spoils against Waterford

Waterford FC 1 Longford Town 1

Substitute Mohammed Boudial spoilt the Waterford FC party as his 56th minute header gave Longford Town a share of the spoils over a sluggish Blues outfit in Stephen Henderson’s return to the RSC as a manager.

After a rampant performance in Wexford on the opening night saw Danny Searle’s men start the season on the front foot, the strong 2836 Waterford crowd watched on as their side dropped two points in a game that they failed to hit any high notes.

A desponded Waterford only had one moment to really get excited about when they took a lucky lead after six minutes. Barry Baggley swung over a brilliant ball from the right that saw the visiting Darragh Lynch put through his own net with a header.

It was former Blue Derek Daly that warmed the hands of the Paul Martin four minutes later, before Connor Parsons missed the chance to double the lead on 34 minutes when he shot straight at keeper Jack Brady after Roland Idowu’s right-wing delivery.

The hosts finished the half strongly with Chris Conn-Clarke twice going close with efforts from distance, before the disastrous equalising goal arrived seven minutes into the second-half as a sluggish Blues were punished.

Waterford gave away cheap possession that saw Shane Elworthy whipped over a right-wing cross that found the run of substitute Mohammed Boudial at the back post, and he planted a low header to the far corner past Paul Martin.

On a frustrating night for the hosts, they failed to create any clear cut chances with Dean McMenamy putting in a teasing ball looking for the run of Thomas Oluwa on 84 minutes, but he couldn’t connect before Francis Campbell could have won it for the visitors in second-half injury-time only for his effort to sail over the bar.

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin, Tunmise Sobowale, Giles Phillips, Eddie Nolan, Ryan Burke, Barry Baggley, Dean McMenamy, Connor Parsons (Charles Ondo ’57), Roland Idowu (Shane Griffin ’73), Chris Conn-Clarke, Wassim Aouachria (Thomas Oluwa ’57).

LONGFORD TOWN: Jack Brady, Shane Elworthy, Oisin Hand, Kyle O’Connor, Aodh Dervin, Viktor Serdeniuk, Joshua Giurgi (Francis Campbell ’81), Cian Byrne, Gary Armstrong (Adam Verdon ’69), Derek Daly (Mohammed Boudial ’37), Darragh Lynch (Jamal Ibrahim ’46).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).