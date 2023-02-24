Cobh keep winning start going with victory over Wexford

League Of Ireland First Division

Cobh Ramblers 2-1 Wexford FC

Cobh Ramblers kept their 100% winning start to the season going following this gripping clash against Wexford at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Shane Keegan has had a full pre season to implement his stamp on this Ramblers side. The early evidence suggests Cobh are moving in the right direction.

Ramblers went into the lead in the 11th minute through a cool finish on the rebound from Tiernan O’Brien, after some good work in the build up from Wilson Waweru.

Wexford got back on level terms just three minutes later. From a good cross into the penalty area by Conor Levingston, Cobh man Pierce Phillips headed into his own net.

The away side grew in momentum and almost took the lead midway through the opening half. Mark Hanratty forced a good save out of Ramblers shot stopper Lee Steacy.

While on the half an hour mark Jordan Adeyemo blasted just wide of the target from a dangerous position inside the penalty area.

Aaron Dobbs went close for the away side early into the second half with a strike which was saved by Steacy. While Ramblers, through the creativity of Jack Doherty, grew more into the contest as an attacking threat.

On 68 minutes Doherty almost fired Cobh back in front through a well taken effort that was saved well by Charlie Heffernan in the Wexford goal, with Desmond shooting over from a decent position.

Ramblers went back into the lead in the 84th minute, when Dale Holland headed in from a corner kick by Doherty.

Despite the best late efforts of Adeyemo with a late stoppage time chance, Cobh held on for the victory and they will hope to have a much stronger push for the promotion playoffs this season.

COBH RAMBLERS: L Steacy; C Browne, B Frahill, C Lyons, W Waweru, P Phillips, J Doherty, L Desmond, D Holland, T O’Brien, J Abbott.

Subs: D Bosnjak for O’Brien (80), C Stringer for Holland (85), J Hegarty for Waweru (89).

WEXFORD FC: C Heffernan; H Douglas, E Boyle, A Robinson, K Chambers, J Adeyemo, A Dobbs, M Hanratty, J Crawford, C Levingston, K Corbally.

Subs: D Furlong for Hanratty (68), S Fitzpatrick for Dobbs (82), R Webb for Chambers (86).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.