McEneff seals win for Derry City over Cork

DERRY CITY 2 CORK CITY 0

Cork City will be disappointed having recorded their second defeat of the season, but the effort of Colin Healy's charges at the Brandywell was far cry from that produced against Bohemians last Friday night.

The well organised Leesiders may have lacked a cutting edge against Derry City, but their effort and commitment over the 90 minutes could not be faulted.

Fielding without injured striker Cian Murphy, they struggled while Barry Coffee will enjoy a better return on another night.

Minus the services of Cameron Dummigan, Cameron McJannet and Michael Duffy, Derry also lost the services of Adam O'Reilly due to injury, team boss, Ruaidhri Higgins forced into a number of positional changes.

Interestingly one such switch saw Ben Doherty deployed at left-back and the more recognised central midfielder caused Cork no shortage of problems on the left flank.

In fact Doherty made his presence felt after just seven minutes when his low drive from 20 yards was parried to safety by Cork keeper, Toby Oluwayemi.

Having opened his scoring account against St. Pat's last weekend at Inchicore, Jordan McEneff, went close to adding another strike but his shot was deflected wide of the goal at the expense of a corner in the 22nd minute.

That said Cork boss, Colin Healy will have been happy with his side's display as the 'Leesiders' did manage to silence the big crowd during the opening 20 minutes.

Appearing well organised and and passing the ball with accuracy and authority, the visitors looked solid in defence.

However, that all changed when Patrick McEleney netted another spectacular strike in the 31st minute.

With the ball worked into McEleney's path on the left, the Derry captain let fly with a right footed-shot from 25 yards, the ball screaming into the bottom corner of Oluwayemi's net, a superb goal In the 37th minute Oliver O'Neill combined with Doherty and his rasping shot sailed agonisingly wide of the upright.

Cork could and should have levelled matters three minutes before the break.

Barry Coffey muscled his way through a hesitant home defence but his parting shot was blocked by the legs of keeper, Brian Maher, and the home crowd breathed a sigh of relief.

Coffey threatened again during the early stages of the second half when he got his head to a cross from the left, but failed to hit the target.

Derry doubed their lead in the 63rd minute when Doherty delivered a low cross from the right flank and McEneff was on hand to turn the ball into the Cork net giving their on-loan Celtic keeper no chance.

In the 69th minute Ruairi Keating should have reduced the deficit but the striker failed to take control of the ball when well placed inside the Derry danger area.

Derry went close to gifting Cork a consolation goal in the 82nd minute when Doherty's header back to his keeper almost crept into the net, Maher getting back to spare the defender's blushes.

Cork sub Daniel Krezic was also denied by Maher with minutes remaining, the Derry keeper tipping the effort over his crossbar.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Coll, Donnelly, S. McEleney, Doherty; P. McEleney, Patching; Graydon, McEneff (B. Kavanagh, 73), O'Neill (Boyce, 85); McGonigle (C. Kavanagh, 73).

CORK CITY: Oluwayemi; Hakkinen, Gilchrist, Honohan, Bargary; Crowley, Coleman, Bolger, Coffey (Owolabi, 79); Varian (Krezic, 70), Keating.

REFEREE: D. MacGraith (Mayo).