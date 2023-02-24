Slevin strike seals win for Galway over Treaty

Galway United 1 Treaty United 0

In a game littered with chances and controversies at either end, it was the strong header of Rob Slevin in the 37th minute that proved decisive as Galway United recorded their second win on the spin and consigned Treaty to their second successive loss in the SSE Airticity League First Division.

The home team pressed in the first 10 and were denied a penalty for an apparent handball. Returning keeper Conor Winn made a stunning save a minute later from Stephen Walsh though the flag had already been raised.

A lively contest continued in the first quarter. Treaty's William Armshaw flashed over and his opposite number Ronan Manning threatened twice.

In the 18th minute David Hurley connected beautifully to a set piece but Treaty somehow survived the ensuing scramble.

Treaty played some neat football as the tie settled but eventually the Tribesmen found the lead their early efforts had merited. An inswinging corner was emphatically headed home by Rob Slevin.

Walsh nearly doubled the advantage before the half with a rasping drive that was equalled by another excellent Winn reflex stop.

The visitors weathered a storm before the break but came out stronger after the turnaround. Enda Curran had an audacious overhead kick smartly saved by Brendan Clarke in the Galway goal. Manning carved an even better chance at the other end but shot wide.

A spiky encounter throughout, Treaty inched further and further forward as the clock ran down. Success Erdogun led the line dangerously upon his introduction.

However, Galway United always retained a threat. The tireless Ed McCarthy drew two more more saves from Winn. These raids forward dragged his side up the pitch and though Treaty had battled impressively, Galway held on despite a late scare from a long-range Curran strike.

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan, Slevin, Brouder, Donelon; Manning (Clarke 77), Borden (Nugent 90), Hurley (Manley 62), McCormack, McCarthy; Walsh (Rowe 90).

Treaty United: Winn; O' Riordan, Spain, O' Donnell, Ludden; Armshaw (George 67), Christopher (Edogun 67), Walsh (Kelly 84), Devitt, Barry (Byrne 84); Curran.