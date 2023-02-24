Omorehiomwan's double helps Bray past Kerry

Although newcomers Kerry scored their first ever goal through Leon Gaxha, Wanderers ran out deserved 3-1 winners at the Carlisle Grounds
GOOD WIN: Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan. File pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 21:44
Paul Dowling

Bray Wanderers 3 Kerry FC 1 

Cole Omorehiomwan’s first senior goals helped Bray win their opening two matches of the season since the 2019 campaign.

Although newcomers Kerry scored their first ever goal through Leon Gaxha, Wanderers ran out deserved 3-1 winners at the Carlisle Grounds.

The Wicklow side retained the same starting 11 that had defeated Treaty 1-0 last week – meaning nine players made their home debut.

As for the visitors – who had gone down 2-0 on their debut last week at home to Cobh - they made two changes. Leon Gaxha and Andy Quaid started in place of Graham O’Reilly and Ronan Teahan.

In front of an estimated crowd of over 1,500, the Seasiders hit the front on 16 minutes.

From Conor Crowley’s deep corner from the left, Cole Omorehiomwan registered his first senior goal by losing his marker and guiding a downward header into the ground and up into the net.

The second half was three minutes old when Bray doubled their lead. Ger Shortt rode a tackle on the right then picked out Chris Lyons who stooped to score with an angled diving header from ten yards.

But the team from the Kingdom responded in the 50th minute with their first ever League of Ireland score. Gaxha embarked on a mazy run. Space opened up for him to slot low past Alex Moody.

But the home outfit were not to be denied.

From another Crowley corner on 57, central defender Omorehiomwan rose highest in a crowded penalty area to steer in a bullet header.

Bray Wanderers: Moody; Murphy, Omorehiomwan, Massey, O’Sullivan (Hudson 24); Crowley (Power 79), Almirall (Lovic 63), Groome; Shortt, Walker (Feeney 63), Lyons (Davis 79).

Kerry FC: Wayne Guthrie; Williams, Shane Guthrie, Spillane (Teahan 54), O’Connell; Quaid (Aladesanui 54); McGrath, Keane; Kennedy (McCarthy 83), Vrljicak (Gleeson half time), Gaxha.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

