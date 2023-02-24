France in crisis as captain Wendie Renard leads exodus

France, Ireland’s opponents in their Women’s World Cup farewell game on July 6, are in crisis after three senior players quit in protest at the “current system”.

Captain Wendie Renard was first up on Friday, claiming her mental health was being prioritised, soon followed by Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani.

The association promptly met fire with fire by insisting that no player is bigger than the team.

There has been no indication from the 32-year-old Renard – a legend with 142 caps – that she was considering her future when figuring in the international friendlies against Norway, Denmark and Uruguay earlier this month.

Friction with Corinne Diacre however has been apparent – sparked by her captaincy being stripped between 2017 and 2021 – and RMC Sport have attributed this nuclear action to that relationship breaking down.

Diacre also shipped flak from fellow French internationals; among them Gaetane Thiney and Sarah Bouhaddi.

"I love France more than anything, I am not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer support the current system, which is far from the requirements of the highest level," Lyon defender Renard said in a statement on social media.

"It is a sad day but necessary to preserve my mental health. It is with a heavy heart that I come to inform you of my decision to step back from the French team.

"Unfortunately, I will not be playing in this World Cup under such conditions. My face may hide the pain but my heart is suffering... and I don't want to suffer anymore."

Katoto and Diani, with 114 caps for France, supported their veteran’s stance and signalled their withdrawals until changes are made.

"Following the press release of our captain Wendie Renard and in view of the recent results and management of the french national team, I announce that I am suspending my international obligations in order to concentrate on my career at club level," Diani said on social media.

"I am the first fan of the French team and if the necessary changes are finally made, I will return..."

But it appears the gloves are off, based on the response of the French Football Federation (FFF), who after saying the issue was up for discussion by its executive committee next Tuesday, pointedly added: "The FFF would like to reiterate that no individual is above the institution that is the French national team."

France – ranked fifth in the world - have been drawn into Group F alongside Jamaica, Brazil and Panama.

They begin their group campaign on July 23 against Jamaica at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.