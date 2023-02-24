Douglas Community School lift Munster Senior Cup for second time in three years

Douglas Community School are celebrating a second FAI Schools Munster Senior Cup triumph in three years as they defeated Ardscoil na Mara in the final at Ozier Park in Waterford.

Second-half goals from brothers Devon and Joey Gibson ensured Douglas came from behind to land to silverware which also books their place in the All-Ireland semi-final next week.

"I think we were deserving winners, but it showed our resilience to come back with 15 minutes to go, one nil down to win it 2-1. But they have done that all tournament really," begins their manager, Kevin Ronayne.

And he's not joking. Douglas found themselves a goal down to local rivals Presentation Brothers College in the quarter-finals and then two goals down to Tralee CBS in the semis.

Scoreless at half time in the showpiece occasion, it looked like it just wasn't going to be the Community School's day when Ardscoil took the lead shortly after Luke O'Herlihy's header rattled the crossbar and Cork City's under 19 player Josh Fitzpatrick struck the post.

They needed to conjure up their powers of recovery yet again. And led by some of their key players, they did just that.

"It was against the run of play, but we really started to take control then," added Ronayne.

"We started to impose our style and central to that was one of our centre-halves and Cobh Ramblers under 17 player Lucas Curtain.

"He started to get the ball down and knock it wide and Luke O'Herlihy - our left full back - came into it strongly then and started to influence proceedings.

"Josh Fitzpatrick went from the right to the left wing and he started running at them, taking them on and he set up the equaliser for Devon Gibson with 15 minutes to go."

SQUAD GOALS: The triumphant Douglas Community School squad.

But it would be Devon's older sibling Joey who ultimately became the hero as his stunning free-kick in the final moments proved to be the winner.

"He kind of had the Ronaldo technique, he hit the ball straight through and it curled at the last minute then to deceive the keeper," continued his manager.

"They came at us then, there was only a few minutes left so they started to pile on the pressure and their striker that scored their goal had a clear chance four minutes into injury time.

"He was about six yards out, but our goalkeeper Bruno Bosnjak pulled off an incredible save. It was a great story for him because his older brother David, who plays with Cobh Ramblers seniors, scored the winning goal in a Munster Senior Cup final three years ago when we beat Rochestown in the final.

"So, for him to make a match winning save like that is nice for him. They know they are never beaten, and nobody epitomises that better than their captain Harvey Skieters, who's older brother Destiny won the cup with us three years ago as well."

While some of the players have now followed in their older brother's footsteps in lifting this prestigious piece of silverware, they have all emulated the likes of Adam Idah, Cathal Heffernan, Adam O'Reilly, Eoghan O'Connell, and David Harrington in representing the school with pride.

Douglas reached the national final in 2020 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the match was cancelled and the title was shared.

Therefore. unlike those famous names, this current crop now has the chance to play to the All-Ireland Senior final should they get a win in next week's semis.