'Frustrated' Katie McCabe focused on winning back Arsenal place

Rarely does Katie McCabe wear frustration well on her face.

We saw it on show 17 months ago when Ireland’s Euro playoff destiny slipped away in Ukraine and she was almost sent-off.

And it meant no matter how diplomatic the Ireland captain was with words about her Arsenal future, the body language would supersede.

Thankfully, speaking for the first time about Chelsea’s failed transfer deadline day bid, she didn’t mince her words.

Neither club commented on the offer lodged – understood to be £250,000 – but McCabe didn’t discount it, nor pledge commitment to Arsenal beyond what she's contractually bound.

What’s evident is her annoyance at the current state of play with the Gunners, demoted in rapid time from stand-in captain to bench warmer for the matches that matter.

Since the Champions League defeat to Lyon in mid-December, when taken off near the end after incurring a booking, Jonas Eidevall has largely kept McCabe on the bench.

That run included matches against title rivals, Chelsea and Manchester City, and another the London derby with West Ham United.

Significantly, Arsenal didn’t win any of those of three outings – sparking McCabe’s compatriot and Arsenal legend Emma Byrne to lead the public outcry against her snub.

Swede Eidevall has shook up the Arsenal squad since being headhunted from Rosengard at the start of last season, making controversial decisions such as allowing fans’ favourite and England international Jordon Nobbs to leave last month just past her 30th birthday.

She has just claimed the WSL Player of the Month for Aston Villa.

He couldn’t rein in double winners Chelsea last season and has this term struggled with the extra competition as the Londoners sit fourth, six points adrift of leaders Manchester United.

Sunday's FA Cup tie at Chelsea precedes another duel between the powerhouses seven days later in the League Cup final and then there’s the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich in mid-March.

Unless McCabe features prominently, allied to the admiration of Emma Hayes and her Chelsea staff, an inevitable summer parting may be best for all parties.

It may well be the case that the Dubliner travels with Ireland to the World Cup in Australia having changed from the red to the blue side of London.

“The bid reported obviously came in but for me I'm an Arsenal player and I will be for the remainder of the season as well,” the 27-year-old said after captaining Ireland for the 50th time in Wednesday’s scoreless friendly against China. “It’s nice getting interest from top-quality opposition but for now I’m an Arsenal player.

“My contract isn’t up until, I think, 2024. For me, my full concentration is on getting back to the club.

“We face Chelsea in the FA Cup and then the Conti (League) Cup final the following week, so I'll be fully focused on trying to get back in the team and get playing again.”

Her reference to the summer and a haziness about the contract expiration might be pertinent.

The Gunners would still command a hefty six-figure transfer fee at the end of the season for a player angling for a fresh challenge.

Her future seems interlinked with that of her manager.

“Yeah, absolutely,” she said about the disappointment at her limited game-time at the Etihad. “Of course, it's frustrating; maybe not playing as much as you want to but we've got a really top-quality side with Arsenal.

“That's what I'll be pushing towards, being more present within the Arsenal team because you need to be on your A game every single week, every single training session.

“That will push me even further but I'm ready for the challenge and I'm ready to fight.”

Her tenacity off the pitch is matched on it – illustrated by an accidental stray boot catching Germany’s Laura Freigang during last Friday’s in-house workout – and she’ll be at her ferocious best in the next Ireland test, the double-header away to World champions USA on April 8 and 11.

“I can confirm no one will be starstruck,’ she said about facing the trailblazers, favourites to clinch their third global gong on the spin Down Under in July.

“We last faced them four years ago at the LA Rose Bowl, losing 3-0, and, for me, it will be interesting to see how much we've progressed in those few years since under Vera Pauw.

“They're stars in their own right over there - what they stand for and how they use their platform in such a positive way is something I fully support – but we're stepping on the pitch and it's 11 versus 11.”