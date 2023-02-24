Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as boss until end of season

The 39-year-old Selles took charge of his first game as caretaker boss in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea
Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as boss until end of season

TIME TO SHINE: Ruben Selles.

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 09:23
Sunny Badwal

Southampton have announced the appointment of Ruben Selles as Nathan Jones’ successor until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old Selles took charge of his first game as caretaker boss in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea and will remain at the helm to replace Jones, who was sacked just under two weeks ago.

Saints have been in the bottom three since Jones was appointed in November, after he won only one of his eight Premier League matches as manager, but last weekend’s victory under Selles brought them to within three points of safety.

