Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic attacked by pitch invader in PSV clash

A supporter ran on the pitch in the closing stages of the play-off tie and appeared to punch the Serbian keeper.
Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic attacked by pitch invader in PSV clash

A PSV supporter punches Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in the face (Peter Dejong/AP)

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 01:13
PA

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan during his side’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

A supporter ran on the pitch in the closing stages of the play-off tie and appeared to punch the Serbian keeper.

Dmitrovic, who had a brief spell at Charlton earlier in his career, wrestled the pitch invader to the ground before stewards arrived to take the individual away.

Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic restrains a PSV supporter (Peter Dejong/AP)

The keeper finished the match as his side progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-0 second-leg defeat.

“He came and pushed me from behind,” Dmitrovic told reporters after the game, according to Sevilla’s website.

“He was probably angry about the result and a bit crazy already. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for security to arrive.

“It’s never nice to see this in football. It shouldn’t happen and from now on I hope these things are well punished.”

More in this section

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium Croatia defender Lovren retires from international competition
Shelbourne v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division League of Ireland Previews: All 20 teams across the Premier Division and First Division in action on Friday
Scotland v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier - Play Off - Semi Final - Hampden Park Ukrainian Premier League resumes next week with Dnipro-1 aiming to upset big two
Europa LeaguePSVPlace: UK
<p>CALLING IT QUITS: Sergio Ramos.</p>

Sergio Ramos retires from Spain duty after coach call

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd