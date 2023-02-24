League of Ireland Previews: All 20 teams across the Premier Division and First Division in action on Friday

PREMIER DIVISION:

Bohemians v Dundalk, Dalymount Park (7.45pm):

Last week’s win at Cork City was fully deserved by Bohs and they’ll have an increased attendance of 4,000 at Dalymount Park cheering them on. Injury doubts James Akintunde (foot) and Jay Benn (head) are rated 50-50. Dundalk will have new signings Johannes Yli-Kokko, Wasiri Williams and Rayhann Tulloch available, along with former Bohs full-back Darragh Leahy, back from suspension.

Verdict: Dundalk.

Derry City v Cork City, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (7.45pm):

It doesn’t get any easier for Cork City following their opening defeat to Bohs when they travel to the FAI Cup holders. “Derry are a serious team,” said Colin Healy, still without striker Cian Murphy and possibly Matt Healy. Derry will operate without the suspended Sadou Diallo and injury victims Cameron Dummigan. Cameron McJannet and Michael Duffy. “The pressure will probably be off Cork a bit and I have no doubt they’ll be very well set up and difficult to play against” said Derry chief Ruaidhrí Higgins.

Verdict: Derry.

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, Weavers Park (7.45pm):

Part-time Drogs caused Rovers problems last year and even without loanee Michael Leddy, who can’t play against his parent club, they’ll be up for this one at their packed Louth venue. “Rovers are champions three years in a row for a reason,” said Kevin Doherty. “You only have to look at the substitutions that they made last week against Sligo and held out for a long time with ten men.” Captain Ronan Finn is out injured for the visitors but the three Seans – Gannon, Kavanagh and Hoare – could return. “We can hopefully go up another level or two,” said Hoops boss Stephen Bradley.

Verdict: Rovers.

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, Richmond Park (7.45pm):

Shels boss Damien Duff is thrilled the rivalry between the Dublin clubs is back in vogue and they meet having each drawn last week. “Shels and Pats under Pat Dolan had many battles down the years and that’s back to the front now,” said Duff, missing defender Shane Griffin for the short trip. “I think it’s down to our lads being competitive, upsetting people along the way. But the bit of needle has been reignited, take it as a compliment that that’s there.” St Pat’s have Harry Brockbank (calf) and Adam Murphy (knock) sidelined.

Verdict: St Pat’s.

UCD v Sligo Rovers, Belfield Bowl (7.45pm):

Pinching a point at Dundalk late on last week demonstrated the fitness level of UCD and they’ll need those legs against a Sligo team impressive in their opening draw against the champions. ’We only managed to beat UCD once last season,” said Rovers boss John Russell. “I know some of their players have moved on but, they always seem to have another batch of talented young players coming through.” Bogdan Vastsuk (hamstring) has been added to Sligo’s list of absentees.

Verdict: Sligo.

FIRST DIVISION:

Athlone Town v Finn Harps, Athlone Town Stadium (7.45pm):

Last week’s two-goal hero, Frantz Pierrot, is unavailable for Athlone due to his bizarre sending off in that 3-1 win over Longford Town while Finn Harps have a full squad following their opening day defeat at home to Galway United.

Verdict: Draw.

Bray Wanderers v Kerry, Carlisle Grounds (7.45pm):

Bray continue to be without captain Dave Webster as they welcome Kerry for the first away trip of their history. Billy Dennehy should have Stephen McCarthy back from a knock but Cianan Cooney and Junior Ankomah are doubtful.

Verdict: Bray.

Cobh Ramblers v Wexford, St Colman’s Park (7.45pm):

Cobh were solid, rather than spectacular, in dampening Kerry’s opening day enthusiasm and they host a Wexford side smarting from their home thumping by Waterford.

Verdict: Draw.

Galway United v Treaty United, Eamonn Deacy Park (7.45pm):

John Caulfield needs a strong start to shadow Waterford and following up last week’s impressive win at Finn Harps will be tough against a Treaty outfit capable of upsetting the formbook.

Verdict: Galway.

Waterford v Longford Town, RSC (7.45pm):

Stephen Henderson added former Sligo player Gary Armstrong to his ranks before Wednesday’s deadline but Longford have it all to do against a Blues side laced with talent and comfortably prospering even without injured goalkeeper Matt Connor.

Verdict: Waterford.