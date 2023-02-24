Colin Healy: "We worked very hard to get back into this division, now we need to step up."

After enduring a tough night on their return to the League of Ireland’s top tier, Cork City face a long, daunting trip to the Ryan McBride Brandywell to take on Derry City.

The Rebel Army started their 2023 Premier Division season in a disappointing manner as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Bohemians in front of a sold-out Turner's Cross.

Now they face the six hour or so drive North to take on the FAI Cup winners, who were held to a 1-1 draw by St. Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park on the opening night.

City have made that journey recently though and they were beaten 2-0 by the Candystripes in the second round of their aforementioned triumphant cup campaign.

And speaking to reporters at his weekly press conference, manager Colin Healy knows his side are in for another tough encounter and they will need to improve on their showing last time out if they are to get a positive result.

"Last Friday was unlike us. We rushed a lot of passes, and Bohs had a lot of the possession, particularly in the first half,” said Healy.

“That's something we'll have to improve on. We were disappointed with the first half, but we changed the system in the second half and we were unlucky not to get the draw in the end.

“We need to forget about that now and move on, as we have a massive game to look forward to on Friday, against Derry City.

"We did okay against Derry last year in the Cup. They're a serious team. They've got quality all over the pitch, and a very strong squad.

“It's a very big pitch up there, so it's going to be a very tough game, but it's one we're looking forward to. We worked very hard to get back into this division, so now that we're here, we need to step up.

On the injury front, Cork City will again be without striker Cian Murphy, who is believed to be still a couple of weeks away from full fitness despite being named on the substitutes bench against Bohemians, while midfielder Matt Healy is also a doubt for the game in Derry.

Cian Bargary will be hoping to retain his place in Healy’s starting eleven and he is expecting another tough test.

"Last Friday was tough,” admitted Bargary, who was also on media duty during the week.

“Bohs are a decent side. We were poor on the night, but saying that, we were unlucky not to pick up a point. Bohs took their chances and got the result in the end.

"We played Derry last year, so we know what they're about – they're a very good footballing side. We need to pick our moments and we're going to have to work very hard against them."

Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins also has selection issues ahead of the clash as Sadou Diallo will serve the final game of his ban while Cameron Dummigan, Michael Duffy and Cameron McJannet have been ruled out although Patrick McEleney is in contention for a starting berth.