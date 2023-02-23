Shelbourne and Athlone Town to compete in first ever Women's President's Cup Final

Last season's double winners will meet last season's double runners-up at the Athlone Town Stadium on Saturday.
Shelbourne and Athlone Town to compete in first ever Women's President's Cup Final

HISTORY PENDING: Athlone Town’s Laurie Ryan and Shelbourne’s Pearl Slattery met with Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins ahead of Saturday’s historic fixture.

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 15:47
Andrew Horgan

The first-ever Women's President’s Cup Final is set to take place on Saturday afternoon when Athlone Town host Shelbourne.

Last season's Women's National League and Women's FAI Cup winners Shelbourne will travel to the midlands to take on last season's WNL and Cup final runner's up Athlone Town at the Athlone Town Stadium with kick-off set for 4pm.

Both club captains visited Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday with Athlone's Laurie Ryan and Shelbourne’s Pearl Slattery meeting Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins ahead of this historic fixture.

"We would like to extend our thanks to Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins, his wife Sabina and team for welcoming both Laurie Ryan and Pearl Slattery with representatives from the League ahead of Saturday," the FAI stated when launching the match.

The President's Cup Final - it will be live on LOITV while match tickets will be available to purchase online and at the stadium on day - will act as the official curtain raiser for 2023 SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division that is set to commence the following Saturday when all 10 clubs will be in action.

More in this section

Rick Parry file photo Regulator will have power to block English clubs from joining Super League
John Motson File Photo John Motson - the unmistakeable voice of football - has passed away, aged 77
FC Barcelona v Manchester United: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo: ‘I came from a different football. But I told myself, I have to play here’
<p>INJURY DOUBT: Republic of Ireland's Callum Robinson celebrates scoring his second goal against Azerbaijan with Adam Idah</p>

Callum Robinson a major doubt for Ireland's Euro 2024 qualification opener against France

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd