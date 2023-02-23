Shelbourne and Athlone Town to compete in first ever Women's President's Cup Final

The first-ever Women's President’s Cup Final is set to take place on Saturday afternoon when Athlone Town host Shelbourne.
Last season's Women's National League and Women's FAI Cup winners Shelbourne will travel to the midlands to take on last season's WNL and Cup final runner's up Athlone Town at the Athlone Town Stadium with kick-off set for 4pm.
Both club captains visited Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday with Athlone's Laurie Ryan and Shelbourne’s Pearl Slattery meeting Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins ahead of this historic fixture.
"We would like to extend our thanks to Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins, his wife Sabina and team for welcoming both Laurie Ryan and Pearl Slattery with representatives from the League ahead of Saturday," the FAI stated when launching the match.
The President's Cup Final - it will be live on LOITV while match tickets will be available to purchase online and at the stadium on day - will act as the official curtain raiser for 2023 SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division that is set to commence the following Saturday when all 10 clubs will be in action.