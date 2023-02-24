'There will probably be nastiness' - Vera Pauw ready for US reception

Vera Pauw expects nastiness and potential booing when she returns to the US in April but says it’s a sacrifice worth paying for Ireland facing the world champions.

The Dutchwoman was one of the six coaches recently sanctioned by the National Women’s Soccer League for incidents arising during her time as head coach of Houston Dash in 2018, a club located just 160 miles from the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas where the first of the double-header takes place on April 8.

Because of Pauw being accused of weight-shaming players and attempting to exert excessive control over their eating habits, the NWSL has laid out conditions for any future employment under their jurisdiction.

These ‘corrective actions’ include acknowledging her ‘misconduct’ and participating in a training course. “A training course?’ Pauw exasperatedly asked before offering her take. “I should be the one delivering the training course.”

Pauw, who has led Ireland to their first World Cup in July, robustly denies the claims and is part of a class action coordinated by Thomas Newkirk involving 215 cases attached to what she brands as a cancel culture in American sport.

The 60-year-old, as one of the few accused still in employment, has volunteered to put her “head on the block” to rail against the injustice but it could be a protracted process, stretching well beyond Ireland’s tournament in Australia.

What’s certain however is Pauw leading Ireland into two matches against the world champions in Texas and Missouri three days apart will shine the spotlight on her during the trip.

Pauw says the inevitable media attention didn’t in any way dim her enthusiasm for accepting the invitation from the US federation for the friendlies – and won’t be a distraction for her players.

“There were people asking me ‘do you dare to go back?’,” the experienced coach says, as her side began the year on Wednesday with a scoreless draw against fellow tournament qualifiers China in Cadiz.

“I am thinking ‘do I dare?’ but it is not about me, it’s about the players. They need the best preparation that they can get for the World Cup.

“We get this on a plate and I would say no because of me? No, I need to go through it.

“There will probably be nastiness because there are people who want to prove themselves because they have been reading what is being said around it.

“I will be strong – get that on my shoulders – and will be ready for it. We come there to play football, and nothing else.

“I will be there with full energy, full capacity for the players.

“If you prepare yourself for that you can do anything. If the crowd is going to boo or whatever, I will wave to them.”

Pauw notes that the very fact the Fifa’s top-ranked nation, chasing their third World Cup on the spin, chose Ireland as their penultimate warm-up opponents illustrates the folly of the findings against her.

That American-born Marissa Sheva has just declared for Ireland too emphasises her argument.

“It is a huge compliment to US Soccer and to the head coach Vlatko Andonovski that they wanted Ireland,” she stresses.

“Vlatko knows me, he knows who I am, knows that what has been written is not me.

“The fact that they say the same thing, that they want us as part of their preparation - should we not do it because a few players wrote something?

"Look at Marissa Sheva coming in here from the NWSL, with no barrier at all.

“There are many people who start to scratch their heads thinking ‘what is this?’ Everybody begins to see that something is going on and it is a bit strange.”

Pauw is prepared to act as the figurehead for an uprising against the prevalence of sanctions, suspensions and sackings.

Many of the case investigations are incomplete or questionable but it doesn’t curb the exodus of female coaches on the American circuit.

“One of the coaches that I spoke to said to me ‘we are cancelled, the men are recycled,’ she explained.

“Every single coach in those 215 cases has experienced the same as me – they cannot get a job in sport – but I’m the most visible coach because I’m international.

“This must stop. I am prepared to put my head on the block and at least get the discussion started.

“When all this was explained at the conference in Philadelphia (by Thomas Newkirk), there were no NWSL people in the room.

“That means somebody needs to tell them in another way, because clearly they are not looking for it and this message of protecting women must be clear.”