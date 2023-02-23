Callum Robinson a major doubt for Ireland's Euro 2024 qualification opener against France

The Republic of Ireland have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Euro 2024 qualification opener against France as striker Callum Robinson has suffered a hamstring injury.

Cardiff manager Sabri Lamouchi confirmed on Thursday that Robinson sustained a grade two hamstring tear during their 1-0 victory against Reading last weekend.

The Blue Bird boss admitted they will be without the forward, who has scored five goals in 22 appearances this season, until after the next international break.

Stephen Kenny's side take on Latvia in a friendly on March 22nd before they begin their European Championship qualification campaign against the French at the Aviva Stadium on March 27th.

“He will be not available for sure not before the international break. One month. The next five games he will be not with us," announced Lamouchi.

“It’s his hamstring. At the end we supposed it was cramp. It was just a hamstring. We did some tests and it’s a grade two (tear). The next couple of games he will be not in the squad and not available to play.

“This is not good news. Because he was doing well. Scoring, assisting. He is our top scorer. And it’s difficult to score for us this year. So we need to find a solution. We can’t complain.

“I’m disappointed for him because he worked so hard against Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Reading, with assisting, scoring, great performances. We will miss him.”

Lamouchi also provided a positive update on the fitness of Ireland international Callum O'Dowda, who also suffered a knock in their last outing.

“Callum O’Dowda took a kick to the knee against Reading, but we’re expecting him to be available for Saturday," he concluded.