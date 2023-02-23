Legendary football commentator John Motson dies aged 77

The BBC confirmed the news on Thursday morning. 
Legendary football commentator John Motson dies aged 77

BBC Sport commentator John Motson who has died at the age of 77. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 09:50
PA

Football commentator John Motson has died at the age of 77.

Motson, born in Salford, Lancashire, enjoyed a distinguished career with the BBC, covering 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups.

After starting as a newspaper reporter in Barnet and at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, Motson joined the BBC in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

Motson's commentary on Ronnie Radford's famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match of the Day - pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

His long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon's memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the Crazy Gang beat the Culture Club.

Awarded the OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

More in this section

Newcastle United v Southampton - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - St. James's Park Four top-flight teams down, one to go – Newcastle’s route to Carabao Cup final
RB Leipzig v Manchester City - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Red Bull Arena Pep Guardiola tells Man City players to hold heads high after RB Leipzig draw
Barcelona Press Conference and Training - Tuesday February 22nd Jules Kounde does not feel lucky to be facing Manchester United in second leg
<p>SHOWING REAL PROMISE: Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona reacts during the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off leg one match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at Spotify Camp Nou. Pic: David Ramos/Getty Images</p>

Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo: ‘I came from a different football. But I told myself, I have to play here’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd