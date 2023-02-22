Australia win Cup of Nations women’s soccer tournament

Katrina Gorry gave Ireland's opening World Cup opponents a 1-0 lead before Alex Chidiac and Caitlan Foord finished the scoring
CHAMPIONS: Clare Polkinghorne of Australia and team mates celebrate winning the Cup of Nations against Jamaica at McDonald Jones Stadium on in Newcastle, Australia. Pic: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 12:48
AP

Australia remained unbeaten to win the Cup of Nations women’s soccer tournament on Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Jamaica.

Katrina Gorry gave Ireland's opening World Cup opponents a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute before Alex Chidiac (56) and Caitlan Foord (69) finished the scoring.

The home side were unbeaten in three matches and scored 10 goals. It was Australia’s seventh straight victory overall.

Esther Gonzalez scored two goals to lead Spain to a 3-0 victory over Czech Republic and force the Matildas to at least draw their late match against Jamaica.

Spain won two of its three matches, the Czechs one of three and Jamaica lost all three of its games.

The tournament was an early warmup event for the Women’s World Cup scheduled from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

