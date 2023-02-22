Ireland to face world champions USA in double-header

Ireland will play world champions USA in April as their final away friendlies before the Women’s World Cup.
The schedule for Vera Pauw’s squad till the tournament in July had been primarily mapped out with Wednesday’s game against China followed by home meetings against Zambia on June 22 and France on July 6.
That left the window in April remaining for their build-up to the trip to Australia and it’s understood Ireland are heading Stateside for a 10-day camp including the glamour double header.
The first game – which will mark Denise O’Sullivan’s 100th cap – is scheduled for April 8 in Austin, Texas, with the rematch three days later in St Louis, Missouri.
USA are ranked first in the World, winning four World Cup and Olympics apiece. They will defend their title at the tournament, starting with a group against Vietnam, Netherlands and playoff qualifiers Portugal in New Zealand.