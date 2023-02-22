John O'Shea to join Stephen Kenny's Ireland senior set-up - reports

Former Ireland international John O'Shea is in line to join the coaching ticket of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, according to multiple reports.
The role has been vacant since John Eustace departed to become the Birmingham City manager.
He replaced Chelsea coach Anthony Barry who had left to join the Belgium international set-up under Roberto Martinez.
Shelbourne boss Damien Duff had previously left the role following the controversy surrounding the playing of a motivational video before Ireland played England in a friendly in 2020.
Former Manchester United and Sunderland defender O'Shea has been a part of the backroom staff with the Under 21s.
He has also been a coach with Reading and is currently on the staff at Championship side Stoke.
