'I regret very little of my career' - Liam Brady's new book on life story

The former Republic of Ireland soccer international was the subject of a recent well-received RTÉ documentary on his football life, The Irishman Abroad. 
Liam Brady pictured in Italy in 2021. (Photo by Getty Images)

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 08:42
Cian Locke

Liam Brady wrote a book on his life story during the Covid lockdown which will be released later this year, says Dublin publisher Eriu, an imprint of Bonnier Books. 

Called Born to be a Footballer, the Brady autobiography promises more insight into a career that took in St Kevin's Boys in Dublin, onto Arsenal, Juventus, Sampdoria, Inter Milan, Ascoli and West Ham, as well as spells as a manager at Celtic and Brighton, and work as head of the youth academy at Arsenal. Brady also worked as an assistant to Giovanni Trapattoni during the Italian's time as Ireland manager as well being an RTÉ football pundit for 25 years.

Liam Brady to publish new book
Liam Brady to publish new book

Brady said: "During lockdown. I had the inclination to reflect on my life in football, and how good it’s been to me. 

"In football you’re bound to have your ups and downs, but I regret very little of my career in the professional game. I have great memories and experiences from my fifty years in the sport."

Eriu Publishing Director Deirdre Nolan added: "I’m thrilled that Liam’s incredible story will be published by Eriu. His outstanding career as one of Ireland’s greatest-ever footballers makes for compelling reading, and his insights into the beautiful game are second to none. I can’t wait for readers to learn more about this hero of Irish sport."

Born to be a Footballer will be published in the UK and Ireland in Hardback, Audio and eBook on 12 October 2023.

