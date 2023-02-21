Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo goals give Napoli victory

The runaway Serie A leaders weathered an early storm to seize control then cruised home after the hosts had Kolo Muani sent off
Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo goals give Napoli victory
Giovanni Di Lorenzo was on target for Napoli (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 22:06
PA

Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Napoli 2

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo sealed a comfortable 2-0 win for Napoli in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

The runaway Serie A leaders weathered an early storm to seize control then cruised home after the hosts had Kolo Muani sent off for a reckless challenge shortly before the hour mark.

Frankfurt had started confidently with Muani flashing an effort across the face of goal, but Napoli, coming off a run of seven straight domestic victories, soon clicked into gear.

Over-worked home keeper Kevin Trapp saved well to deny Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then pushed aside a 35th-minute penalty from the same player after Osimhen was tripped by Aurelio Buta in the box.

Frankfurt’s respite lasted just five minutes before Osimhen converted a low cross from Hirving Lozano to give Napoli the lead – which the same player thought he had doubled moments later only to be flagged for offside.

Napoli stepped up their dominance after the break with Trapp once again called upon to punch away a Lozano effort as well as another drive from Kvaratskhelia.

Muani’s poor challenge on Frank Anguissa on 58 minutes gave Frankfurt a mountain to climb, and Napoli’s inevitable second arrived soon afterwards.

A piece of individual brilliant from Kvaratskhelia served up an opportunity for Di Lorenzo convert as Napoli ensured they would finish the first leg well in control.

More in this section

Liverpool fans vent fury at UEFA ahead of Real Madrid clash Liverpool fans vent fury at UEFA ahead of Real Madrid clash
Liverpool v Real Madrid - Champions League - Round of 16 - Anfield Liverpool's Champions League hopes in tatters as Real Madrid stun Anfield
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Heavy hand of history ensures Liverpool and Madrid deliver classic once again 
Eintracht FrankfurtPlace: UK
<p>RETURN: N'Golo Kante of Chelsea. Pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images</p>

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté returns to training as club target new deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd