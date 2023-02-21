Liverpool's Champions League hopes in tatters as Real Madrid stun Anfield

LIVERPOOL 2 REAL MADRID 5

Jürgen Klopp has enjoyed some unforgettable nights in his eight years in charge of Liverpool and this was another of them, although for all the wrong reasons, as his side suffered a defeat that will resound across Europe.

It hardly mattered that Mo Salah became Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in Europe when he netted the second and put his team into what looked a comfortable two-goal advantage.

But one of the most astonishing collapses in this famous club’s history left their Champions League hopes in tatters as Madrid scored five times in 46 extraordinary minutes to all but book a place in the quarter-finals.

Karim Benzema wrapped it all up on 67 minutes when Fabinho lost the ball in midfield and Luka Modric launched the counter with a pass to Vinicus Junior whose square ball to the French star left him with just Alisson to beat.

The iconic Madrid striker calmly rounded the keeper before slotting the ball past two defenders on the line, a technically brilliant finish that summed up Real’s mastery.

It was a night that held the promise of being a legendary Anfield occasion and, as is so often the case at this famous old stadium, it did not disappoint, for the neutral at least.

In a breathtaking opening 35 minutes, four goals flew in - it might have been more - and both goalkeepers were guilty of the sort of errors that will provide them with sleepless nights for decades to come.

But for all the defensive shortcomings on display, this was more about two true heavyweights of the European game squaring up and serving not only that kind of unexpected drama but also some sublime football.

It was certainly there in the opening goal, claimed by Klopp’s men after just three minutes and finished with audacious, outrageous skill by Darwin Nunez.

Stefan Bajcetic began the move with a pass to Jordan Henderson who, in turn sent Salah down the right and his cross was converted by Nunez with a flick from the inside of his wrong foot.

If that was good for a delirious Anfield, better was to come just nine minutes later when Dani Carvajal’s routine back pass should have offered Courtois few problems in dealing with it.

But bad control played the former Chelsea keeper into trouble and, as he attempted a second controlling touch, the ball simply bobbled up for Salah to tap the ball into the open net from six yards.

Anfield erupted, the memories of that miserable Champions League Final in Paris last spring looked like they were being put to rest. Courtois, after all, was invincible that night, keeping Liverpool at bay, but Vinicius, in case we had forgotten, was also a match-winner that night, scoring the Final’s only goal, and he was about to make his impact on this rematch.

After 21 minutes, he exchanged passes with Benzema down the left and, with Joe Gomez pausing fractionally, was allowed the space to curl an unstoppable shot past the diving Alisson from the edge of the area.

It was an alarming development for the Reds although they almost scrambled a third soon after, with Salah and Nunez both being blocked from close range by desperate Madrid defending.

But Real had also shed themselves of their early, uncharacteristic lack of confidence and were purring more like their old selves every time they crossed the halfway line.

On the half-hour, a Luka Modric corner reached Vinicius at the back of the area and his shot, almost identical to his opening goal, was saved brilliantly by fellow Brazilian Alisson, diving sharply to his left.

That was Alisson at his immaculate best. The next time he was called upon, five minutes later, the end result was nowhere near as impressive and, from a Liverpool perspective, potentially lethal.

Gomez did well to mop up a Real attack with a back pass which should have been cleared upfield with the minimum of fuss by his goalkeeper who, instead, tried a pass that was simply not available to him.

He succeeded only in clearing the ball against Vinicius who scored an equaliser he knew little about, with his back to goal.

There could have been even more drama before a scintillating half ended and it took a simply stunning interception by Andy Roberston to deny Rodrygo as he was poised to tap in a Vinicius cross at the far post.

The Scottish international had brought Liverpool a reprieve but that was all it was - a reprieve - and within three minutes of the restart, Klopp’s team had thrown away a two-goal lead.

Gomez was the culprit with an unnecessary trip on Vinicus that handed Real a free-kick on the by-line just outside the area and, with Luka Modric on the ball, the danger was real.

Sure enough, the former Tottenham man whipped in a superb cross which found the unmarked Militao who headed firmly in from six yards.

Worse was to follow just eight minutes later, when Rodrygo, Dani Carvajal and Benzema played neat patterns in working their way into the home area before Benzema’s shot took a wicked deflection off Gomez and flew past Alisson.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 4; Alexander-Arnold 5, Gomez 4 (Matip 73, 5), van Dijk 5, Robertson 6; Henderson 6 (Milner 73, 5), Fabinho 5, Bajcetic 6 (Elliott 85); Salah 7, Gakpo 6 (Frimino 64, 5), Nunez 7 (Jota 64, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Keita, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsmikias, Carvalho, Kelleher.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois 4; Carvajal 7, Militao 7, Rudiger 7, Alaba 5 (Nacho 26, 7); Valverde 8, Camavinga 7, Modric 7 (Kroos 86); Rodrygo 7 (Ceballos 81), Benzema 8 (Asensio 86), Vinicius Junior 9.

Substitutes (not used): Vallejo, E Hazard, Lenin, Odriozola, Vazquez, Martin, Arribas, Rodriguez.

Referee: Istvan Kovacs 6