McCabe recovered from 'hectic' closing days of transfer window

McCabe has another season left on her contract at the Emirates but WSL champions Chelsea may return once the window reopens in the summer.
'HECTIC TIME': Manager Vera Pauw and Katie McCabe. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 06:00
John Fallon

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has recovered from the ‘hectic time’ around a failed Chelsea transfer bid, according to Vera Pauw.

It was reported that Arsenal rejected a bid of £250,000 for their Irish star in the closing days of the recent window.

“She said of course it was a hectic time,” said Pauw ahead of McCabe captaining Ireland against China on Wednesday.

“She understands the decision of Arsenal. She had not made a decision. It was completely beyond herself; something that was just happening around her, not with her.

“We’ll see,” noted Pauw.

“That is professional football, it will happen in every squad. It’s part of life.”

