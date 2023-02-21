QPR appoint Gareth Ainsworth after ten years as Wycombe boss

Former Rs midfielder Ainsworth, 49, has left League One Wycombe after 10 years in charge to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal at Loftus Road
APPOINTED: Gareth Ainsworth is the new head coach of QPR. Pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 18:20
PA Sport

QPR have appointed Gareth Ainsworth as their new head coach.

Former Rs midfielder Ainsworth, 49, has left League One Wycombe after 10 years in charge to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal at Loftus Road.

Neil Critchley was sacked by QPR on Sunday after just 12 games in charge, having replaced Michael Beale in December.

Ainsworth told QPR's official website: "This is all a little bit surreal. It has been a whirlwind two days and leaving Wycombe Wanderers was very tough because of the connection there.

"But this is QPR and when I spoke about something special forcing me away from Wycombe, this was pretty special.

"It's the club where I was most known for playing and you get moments in your career that resonate with you forever.

"I loved my time here as a player and hopefully I can go on and love my time here as a manager as well."

Ainsworth made 152 appearances in all competitions for QPR between 2003 and 2010 and had two spells as caretaker manager during the 2008-09 season.

He has been followed from Wycombe to Loftus Road by assistant head coach Richard Dobson and first-team analyst Josh Hart.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos added: "We are delighted to have been able to bring Gareth in so quickly.

"I would like to thank Wycombe Wanderers for their professionalism. We have the utmost respect for them and are hugely sympathetic as we recognise the challenging nature of these circumstances."

The Hoops are winless in 10 Sky Bet Championship matches and sit 17th in the table.

Wycombe have announced Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield has "agreed in principle" to become their new manager following Ainsworth's departure.

Bloomfield, 39, spent 18 years as a player at Wycombe, making over 500 appearances, before taking on his first job as manager at Colchester in September.

