Teenage sensation Sam Curtis intent on grasping the opportunity 

St Patrick’s Athletic teenager Sam Curtis is one of the most coveted League of Ireland talents, and he is looking to continue his forward momentum this season.

Curtis, 17, started for the Saints in their season opener against Derry City on Friday night – and also made 20 senior League of Ireland appearances last season despite injury.

All the while, the Co Meath teenager has attracted interest from European giants such as Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord and a host of English clubs.

Yet, it is at Richmond Park where he has thrived under the guise of boss Tim Clancy.

“It's nice to have the trust of the manager,” he explains.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities he has given me and it's up to me to take them by the scruff of the neck.”

The full-back’s rise in the League of Ireland has been quick, having started out on the books of Shamrock Rovers before joining St Pat’s.

Since then, he has been on trial throughout Europe but believes he is at the right place at Richmond Park.

“I have been away a couple of times and visited a couple of clubs,” he explained. “But I am not too pushed on that. I am still only 17 and enjoying my time at Pat's.

“I was in Germany, England and Italy. I feel privileged to be asked over but I know that I am showcasing my talents over here.

“I am obviously still young, I came back to Pat's and am loving my time there. I am in a really good place and have good people around me.

“I am developing really well as if I had gone away younger as people have done. I don't think I would be where I am now without Brexit.”

With just one year left on his current deal at Richmond Park, Curtis is set to be the subject of a high-profile race for his services when he turns 18.

And while still living and playing at home, the St Pat’s prodigy finished his secondary school education at 16 – instead of deciding to complete his Leaving Cert.

“I left school after my Junior Cert, I wanted to give it all in football,” he said.

“It is a risk but it was one me and my family felt was going to pay off. It's still early days but the benefits are coming to me now.”

And while his contract is running down at the Saints, he is keen to stay focused.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” he added. “Of course I want to go to England eventually.

“That is my ambition as I would imagine every young footballer’s ambition would be but who knows what will happen.

“I’m really enjoying my time with Pat’s and who knows what the future will hold.”