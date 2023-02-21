Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as boss on ‘flexible’ contract

Spaniard Gracia, who led the Hornets to the 2019 FA Cup final, has signed what Leeds described as a 'flexible' contract to replace Marsch, who was sacked just over two weeks ago
Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as boss on ‘flexible’ contract

NEW MANAGER: Javi Gracia is Leeds’ new manager. Pic: John Walton/PA

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 15:39
PA

Leeds have announced the appointment of former Watford boss Javi Gracia as Jesse Marsch’s successor, subject to obtaining a work permit.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, who led the Hornets to the 2019 FA Cup final, has signed what Leeds described as a “flexible” contract to replace Marsch, who was sacked just over two weeks ago.

Leeds slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season after Saturday’s defeat at Everton and face bottom club Southampton in Gracia’s first game in charge at Elland Road on Saturday.

More in this section

Mohamed Elneny file photo Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny signs contract extension
Cesar Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after kick in the head Cesar Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after kick in the head
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Premier League - City Ground Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte absent from open training session
LeedsPlace: UK
Kevin De Bruyne is out of Manchester City’s Champions League game at Leipzig (Nick Potts/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte to miss Man City’s clash at RB Leipzig

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd