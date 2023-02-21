Cesar Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after kick in the head

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from the hospital and is 'recovering well' after being kicked in the head against Southampton
Cesar Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after kick in the head

DISCHARGED: Injured Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is taken away during the Premier League game against Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Pic: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 12:50
AP

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from the hospital and is “recovering well” after being kicked in the head during a Premier League game, the club said on Tuesday.

Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask following a 10-minute stoppage after being hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton player Sékou Mara in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea said Azpilicueta sustained a concussion and was back at the club training ground.

“The club’s medical team are closely monitoring Cesar’s condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety,” Chelsea said.

“Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch.” 

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 and has helped the club win two Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2021. He was named captain in 2019.

More in this section

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League - Play offs - First Leg - Spotify Camp Nou Barcelona’s payments to referees’ chief cast dark cloud over La Liga
Watford v West Ham United - Premier League - Vicarage Road Ex-Watford head coach Javi Gracia set to become Leeds boss – reports
FBL-WCLUB-REAL MADRID-HILAL Camavinga: ‘People think Madrid are dead, but Madrid are never dead’
<p>ABSSENT: Kevin De Bruyne missed Manchester City’s training session prior to their Champions League game at RB Leipzig Pic: Tim Goode/PA</p>

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte absent from open training session

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.274 s