Cesar Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after kick in the head

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from the hospital and is “recovering well” after being kicked in the head during a Premier League game, the club said on Tuesday.

Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask following a 10-minute stoppage after being hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton player Sékou Mara in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.