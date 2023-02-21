Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte absent from open training session

The absence of playmaker De Bruyne and defender Laporte from a training session on Tuesday morning raised questions over their availability for the game.
Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte absent from open training session

ABSSENT: Kevin De Bruyne missed Manchester City’s training session prior to their Champions League game at RB Leipzig Pic: Tim Goode/PA

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 12:27
Andy Hampson

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte were not involved as Manchester City trained in front of the media ahead of their Champions League trip to RB Leipzig.

The Premier League champions face the Bundesliga side in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany on Wednesday.

The absence of playmaker De Bruyne and defender Laporte from a training session on Tuesday morning raised questions over their availability for the game.

Aymeric Laporte also did not participate in the session (Tim Goode/PA)

Both players featured in Saturday’s frustrating Premier League draw at Nottingham Forest, with Laporte playing the full 90 minutes and De Bruyne substituted two minutes from time.

John Stones was also not present for the session, which was held in Manchester prior to the squad travelling, as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola was due to hold his pre-match press conference and provide a squad update on arrival in Germany late in the afternoon.

More in this section

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League - Play offs - First Leg - Spotify Camp Nou Barcelona’s payments to referees’ chief cast dark cloud over La Liga
Watford v West Ham United - Premier League - Vicarage Road Ex-Watford head coach Javi Gracia set to become Leeds boss – reports
FBL-WCLUB-REAL MADRID-HILAL Camavinga: ‘People think Madrid are dead, but Madrid are never dead’
Man CityPlace: UK
<p>DISCHARGED: Injured Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is taken away during the Premier League game against Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Pic: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth</p>

Cesar Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after kick in the head

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.287 s