David Moyes has backing of West Ham board despite dropping into relegation zone

West Ham manager David Moyes has the full backing of the club despite his side dropping into the Premier League relegation zone
David Moyes has backing of West Ham board despite dropping into relegation zone

BACKED: Manager David Moyes has the backing of West Ham’s board despite the club slipping into the Premier League relegation zone. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 22:00
PA Sport

West Ham manager David Moyes has the full backing of the club despite his side dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

Wins for Bournemouth and Everton on Saturday meant the Hammers ended the weekend in 18th place in the table following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

That raised questions about Moyes’s future ahead of Saturday’s home game against Nottingham Forest, but the PA news agency understands that the former Manchester United boss still has “credit in the bank” with the board.

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline during the Premier League defeat at Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Moyes began his second spell at West Ham in December 2019 and guided them clear of relegation before securing a sixth-place finish the following season and seventh last year.

This season the Hammers have advanced to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League and face Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on March 1.

Although they have won only one league game since October 24, the feeling within the club is that a positive outcome to the campaign is still possible.

Speaking after the loss at Tottenham, captain Declan Rice expressed his frustration with the side’s lack of goals and suggested a change of formation could be required.

West Ham captain Declan Rice has bemoaned his side’s lack of goals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I think when it comes to Spurs, it’s always going to be tough but it’s down to us to perform, create chances and score goals,” Rice told Sky Sports.

“Everyone knows the position we are in but it’s up to us to sort it out. Last year we were so good, we felt we’d score a couple of goals each game but sometimes this happens.

“When you play with five at the back the strikers can feel a bit isolated so we need to give them more support.

“There are six or seven teams in and around us. We are the only ones who can change it so I’m not too bothered about them, it’s down to us.”

More in this section

Real Madrid Training Session and Press Conference - Anfield - Monday 20th February Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid’s Vinicius is fully focused on Liverpool game
Manchester City v Chelsea - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Etihad Stadium Graham Potter has full support of Chelsea’s hierarchy despite recent results
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Principal owner John W Henry says Liverpool not up for sale
West HamPlace: UK
<p>SPECIAL TALENT: Real Madrid's French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Pic: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Camavinga: ‘People think Madrid are dead, but Madrid are never dead’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.24 s