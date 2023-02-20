Principal owner John W Henry says Liverpool not up for sale

Liverpool principal owner John W Henry has denied the club are up for sale and stressed Fenway Sports Group is only looking for additional investment
DENIAL: John W Henry has denied Liverpool are up for sale. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 17:44
Carl Markham

Liverpool principal owner John W Henry has denied the club are up for sale and stressed Fenway Sports Group is only looking for additional investment.

In November FSG announced it was looking at all options as the club bid to remain competitive in an environment in which the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle have access to huge financial resources from Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia respectively and Chelsea’s new owners have just sanctioned more than £500million of spending in two transfer windows.

In a question and answer session with the Boston Sports Journal conducted over email, Henry ruled out the prospect of FSG relinquishing ownership of a club it bought for £300million in 2010 and is now estimated to be worth more than 10 times that amount.

John W Henry ruled out the prospect of FSG relinquishing ownership of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process,” said Henry about November’s decision to explore the market for investors.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

“Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?”

<p>POINT TO PROVE: Cody Gakpo still has to prove himself in the Champions League. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA</p>

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo relishing chance to prove himself in the Champions League

READ NOW

