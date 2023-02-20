Jurgen Klopp insists ‘nothing could justify’ racist abuse of Real star Vinicius

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is 'nothing in the world that could justify' Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr being targeted with racist abuse
Jurgen Klopp insists ‘nothing could justify’ racist abuse of Real star Vinicius

ABUSE: Vinicius Junior reacts after the final whistle of the Champions League final in Paris. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 16:33
Carl Markham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is “nothing in the world that could justify” Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr being targeted with racist abuse.

The Brazil international – who has scored three goals in his last three meetings with the Reds, including the winner in May’s Champions League final – has found himself the subject of sickening insults.

An appalling example last month came when a mannequin wearing the player’s shirt was hung from a bridge outside Madrid’s training ground.

Vinicius Junior scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool in May (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ahead of their last-16 meeting at Anfield, Klopp was asked whether the 22-year-old’s actions on the pitch were antagonistic.

He said: “What’s the question? That he’s doing something on the pitch which could cause what kind of things are happening to him? Racism?

“There is nothing in the world that could justify that, whatever he’s doing on the pitch. It would be nothing. Imagine I would say: ‘Yes, this part of his game could cause it’. That’s completely insane. No, nothing. He is a world-class player.”

Vinicius has scored just seven goals in 21 LaLiga appearances this season but has four in six Champions League games and will be a threat over two legs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference (Peter Byrne/PA)

“You should not leave him alone in one v one situations. That night (in Paris), at a really young age, he didn’t get fazed at how the game went.

“They were not always dominant but he was there in the decisive moment. That makes him already a Real Madrid legend at a very young age.

“I hope he is not fussed by any idiots who say something about him.”

More in this section

FBL-ENG-FACUP-WATFORD-WOLVES Leeds in talks with former Watford boss Javi Gracia
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - AMEX Stadium Jurgen Klopp admits watching Champions League final rerun was ‘proper torture’
Manchester United File Photo Fans should be concerned by implications of Qatari bid for Man Utd – Amnesty
LiverpoolkloppPlace: UK
<p>POINT TO PROVE: Cody Gakpo still has to prove himself in the Champions League. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA</p>

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo relishing chance to prove himself in the Champions League

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.266 s