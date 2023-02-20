Leeds in talks with former Watford boss Javi Gracia

Leeds are in talks with the former Watford and Valencia head coach Javi Gracia over their vacant manager’s job after defeat at Everton left the club in the relegation zone
IN THE RUNNING: Former Watford boss Javi Gracia. Pic: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 16:00
Leeds are in talks with the former Watford and Valencia head coach Javi Gracia over their vacant manager’s job after defeat at Everton left the club in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Gracia is one of two candidates on Leeds’s latest shortlist. Two of their preferred candidates, West Brom’s Carlos Corberán and Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola, proved out of reach after Jesse Marsch was sacked a fortnight ago.

They also held talks with other candidates including the former Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder before saying last Tuesday that Michael Skubala would continue as caretaker for the “upcoming fixtures”. One game later Leeds are trying to find a permanent manager. On Saturday they play at home to another of their relegation rivals, Southampton.

Gracia’s most recent job was with Al Sadd in Qatar, where he won the league before being sacked last June. He was at Watford from January 2018 until September 2019, reaching the 2019 FA Cup final but being dismissed after a poor start to the following season. Málaga and Rubin Kazan are also among the 52-year-old’s previous clubs.

