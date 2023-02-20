Leeds in talks with former Watford boss Javi Gracia

Leeds are in talks with the former Watford and Valencia head coach Javi Gracia over their vacant manager’s job after defeat at Everton left the club in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Gracia is one of two candidates on Leeds’s latest shortlist. Two of their preferred candidates, West Brom’s Carlos Corberán and Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola, proved out of reach after Jesse Marsch was sacked a fortnight ago.