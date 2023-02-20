Adam Idah relishes added responsibility as Norwich's attacking force

Adam Idah is prepared to be Norwich City's main striker in the absence of Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki.

The 22-year-old started both of City’s last two matches and is likely to lead the line in Tuesday’s next Championship outing against a Birmingham City side marshalled at the back by fellow Corkman Kevin Long.

Idah only returned to action last March from a complicated knee injury but is profiting from the misfortune of others to take the forward-line mantle.

“I’ve waited a long time to try and get into the team but we’ve got Teemu (Pukki) and Josh (Sargent) who are scoring goals week in and week out,” the Ireland striker told the Pink Un.

“I can’t get frustrated. I just have to take my time and train as hard as I can. Fortunately enough, I have got my opportunity and it’s down to me to take it now.

“I have to try to work to stay in the team. Whether I’m in the team or not, I’m always going to be the same and try to work as hard as I can to do the best for the team.

“Some people can get lucky and others not. I’ve had quite a few injuries over the last couple of years, and I’ve had to wait for my chance to come. Hopefully now I can keep going and try to get as many games in as I can.”

Pukki missed City’s scoreless draw against Wigan Athletic on Saturday with a calf injury and US-striker Sargent limped off at half-time with an ankle problem.

Idah is David Wagner’s sole striking option ahead of Marcelino Nunez operating in a supporting role behind.

“I don’t think there is any pressure,” stressed the Leesider.

“I have been in the first team for nearly four years now. I don’t know how many games I’ve started, but I’ve played a lot of games.

“I’ve been in these types of situations before, so I don’t think there is any pressure. At the end of the day, I can just do the best that I can. If I stay in the team, then I stay in the team. If I don’t, then I’ll keep working harder.”