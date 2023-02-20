‘Disgusted’ Kick It Out wants action after online racist abuse of Son Heung-min

The South Korea star scored against West Ham on Sunday. 
Son Heung-min was the subject of online racist abuse after he scored in Tottenham’s win over West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 09:33
George Sessions, PA

Kick It Out have called on social media companies and the Government to act after Son Heung-min became the latest Premier League player to suffer online racism this month.

Son scored four minutes after coming on as a substitute for Tottenham in Sunday’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

Spurs later revealed Son had faced “utterly reprehensible online racist abuse”, which has been reported by the club who called for action to take place.

We are disgusted to hear reports of online abuse targeted at Heung-Min Son

It occurred a week after Brentford forward Ivan Toney was also the target of online racist abuse following his part in their 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Kick It Out have now reiterated their calls for social media companies to take stronger action and for the Government to pass its online safety bill.

“We are disgusted to hear reports of online abuse targeted at Heung-Min Son following Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday,” a statement from Kick It Out read.

“Seven days previously, Brentford striker Ivan Toney was racially abused on social media; now it is Heung-Min Son.

Ivan Toney File Photo
Ivan Toney has also recently been a target for racist abuse (PA)

“Both have been targeted in the past. The longer it takes social media companies to take action, or government to pass the online safety bill, the more players will be abused.

“Are players just expected to take the abuse while we wait for reform? Players should not be victims, they need better protection online, and this is why change needs to come quickly.

“We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners across the game to ensure that those responsible for perpetrating discriminatory abuse face the strongest possible consequences for their actions.”

TottenhamSonPlace: UK
