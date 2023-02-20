Republic of Ireland confirm second send-off game ahead of Women's World Cup

The Republic of Ireland will host Zambia in an International Friendly on Thursday, June 22 at Tallaght Stadium as another warm-up match for the upcoming Women's World Cup.
The first meeting of the two teams will act as the second opportunity for Vera Pauw’s squad since qualification to take on African opposition – following last November’s 4-0 win over Morocco – as they plan ahead for their Group B game against Nigeria in Brisbane.
The game, which will be part of the first ever WNT Season Ticket package, will come 14 days before Ireland take on France in Tallaght on July 6 in what will be their final game ahead of departing for the World Cup.
Similar to that friendly against the French, the home of Shamrock Rovers will be the venue as access to the 51,000-capacity Aviva is unavailable due to “pitch renovations”.
Ireland are currently in a training camp in Spain, which involved a behind-closed-doors game against Germany last Friday and an official game with China PR on Wednesday, while details of a camp in April will be revealed soon.
Zambia finished third in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations – beating Nigeria 1-0 in their Third-Place game – to secure a spot at this summer’s finals in Australia and New Zealand, where they will make their World Cup debut.
Match ticket and broadcast details for the game with Zambia will be announced in due course.
Republic of Ireland v Zambia
Thursday, June 22
Tallaght Stadium
Kick-off 7.30pm.