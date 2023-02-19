Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona beat Cadiz to restore LaLiga lead

Ligue 1 table-toppers Paris St Germain claimed a dramatic 4-3 win over Lille.
Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona beat Cadiz to restore LaLiga lead

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal in the win against Cadiz (Joan Monfort/AP)

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 22:51
PA Sport Staff

LaLiga leaders Barcelona restored an eight-point advantage over Real Madrid at the top with a 2-0 victory over Cadiz at the Nou Camp.

Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski scored in quick succession late in the first half to ensure Barca matched second-placed Real’s scoreline at Osasuna on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann struck a fine 73rd-minute winner as fourth-placed Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home.

Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla drew 1-1 at Vallecas, while Espanyol are four points clear of the relegation zone after a goal in stoppage time from Sergi Darder earned them a 1-0 win at bottom side Elche, who had Jose Carmona sent off in the 81st minute.

Ligue 1 table-toppers Paris St Germain claimed a dramatic 4-3 win over Lille at the Parc des Princes thanks to Lionel Messi’s stoppage-time free-kick.

PSG led 2-0 early on through efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, before Bafode Diakite replied for the visitors.

After Neymar came off injured on a stretcher in the 50th minute, the turnaround continued with a Jonathan David penalty and Jonathan Bamba putting Lille in front.

But the pendulum would eventually swing back the other way, with Mbappe notching an 87th-minute equaliser and Messi then producing another moment of magic in time added on.

Marseille, five points behind in second, came from 1-0 down to win 3-2 at Toulouse, with Chancel Mbemba, Cengiz Under and Nuno Tavares each netting after the break.

Third-placed Monaco won 2-1 at Brest, Aleksandr Golovin and Myron Boadu getting on the scoresheet for the away side either side of the interval, and Lens, a point worse off in fourth, beat Nantes 3-1.

Arnaud Kalimuendo registered a brace in Rennes’ 2-0 win over Clermont, Wahbi Kazri scored late to give Montpellier a 1-0 win at Troyes after each side had had a man sent off, and Lorient beat Ajaccio 3-0.

Union Berlin missed the chance to replace Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga as they were held 0-0 at home by basement boys Schalke.

They join Bayern, beaten 3-2 at Borussia Monchegladbach on Saturday, on 43 points, as do Borussia Dortmund, who moved up to second with a 4-1 thumping of second-bottom Hertha Berlin. Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt scored for Dortmund.

Sunday’s other top-flight game in Germany saw Marcus Ingvartsen’s late penalty secure a 3-2 win for Mainz at 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.

In Serie A, Roma are third after an Ola Solbakken effort saw them to a 1-0 home victory against Hellas Verona, and Lazio won 2-0 at Salernitana courtesy of a Ciro Immobile double including a penalty, with the hosts having Dylan Bronn sent off late on in their first match under Paulo Sousa.

Atalanta lost 2-1 at home to Lecce, Juventus moved up to seventh following a third straight league win, Moise Kean and Angel Di Maria scoring the goals as they won 2-0 at managerless Spezia, and Fiorentina and Empoli drew 1-1.

More in this section

Tributes paid after ‘brilliant broadcaster’ Dickie Davies dies aged 94 Tributes paid after ‘brilliant broadcaster’ Dickie Davies dies aged 94
Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship - Riverside Stadium QPR sack Neil Critchley after just 12 games as manager
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Spurs into top four after comfortable win over toothless West Ham
EuropeanPlace: UK
<p>Cork City supporters make their way into Turners Cross before the game with Bohemians. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

LOI attendances rocket on opening weekend

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.314 s