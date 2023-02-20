LOI attendances rocket on opening weekend

League of Ireland attendances smashed the 30,000 barrier over the opening weekend of fixtures.

Strong season ticket sales had reflected a growing appetite for live football and it was evidenced by the 10 matches over Friday and Saturday attracting 30,221 fans through the turnstiles.

According to the FAI, the overall turnout exceeded the 2019 equivalent by 10,000.

Cork City’s return to the top-flight sprouted the biggest turnout in the Premier Division, as 6,487 turned out at Turner’s Cross. That would have been nearer 7,000 only for the loss of 500 seats through segregation for the Bohemians section, who left Leeside in full voice celebrating a 2-1 victory.

St Patrick’s Athletic against Derry City and the meeting of the two Rovers, Sligo and Shamrock, both ended 1-1 and surpassed 4,000 punters apiece while Shelbourne and Dundalk each made it past 3,000 for their home openers.

In the First Division, Dave Rogers’ debut as manager of Finn Harps meant the heavy rainfall failed to suppress the intentions of 2,517 showing up for their meeting with Galway United, a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

There wasn’t a spare ticket to be found either at Mounthawk Park, as life for Kerry FC as a senior club began with the visit of, and 2-0 defeat to, Cobh Ramblers.

This weekend sees all 10 matches take place on Friday.

Champions Shamrock Rovers – forced to play away again due to construction work at Tallaght – travel to Drogheda United, while Derry City play at home for the first time when Cork City visit. Another bumper crowd is expected at Richmond Park when St Patrick’s Athletic welcome Damien Duff’s Shelbourne.

In the First Division, promotion favourites Waterford follow up their resounding victory at Wexford by meeting Longford Town at the RSC and Galway United square up against Treaty. Cobh Ramblers have Wexford at St Colman’s Park and Bray Wanderers play host to Kerr’s first-ever away fixture. Athlone Town against Finn Harps complete the series.

ATTENDANCES IN LOI SERIES 1:

PREMIER DIVISION:

Friday:

Cork City v Bohemians, Turner’s Cross: 6,487.

Dundalk v UCD, Oriel Park: 3,142.

Shelbourne v Drogheda United, Tolka Park: 3,434.

St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City, Richmond Park: 4,789.

Saturday: Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, Showgrounds: 4,248.

Total: 22,090.

Average: 4,418.

FIRST DIVISION:

Friday:

Finn Harps v Galway United, Finn Park: 2,517.

Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers, Mounthawk Park: 1,200.

Treaty United v Bray Wanderers, Markets Field: 919.

Wexford v Waterford, Ferrycarrig Park: 1,981.

Saturday:

Longford Town v Athlone Town, Bishopsgate: 1,514.

Total: 8,131.

Average: 1,626.