Supporters’ group voices concerns over Qatari bid for United

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (Must) has voiced concerns over Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani’s proposed purchase of the club due to Qatar’s human rights policy, especially in regards to women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Thani, the chairman of QIB, a Qatari bank, tabled a minimum £4bn bid for United on Friday via his Nine Two Foundation, which led to United’s LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, the Rainbow Devils, raising “deep concern” over a possible takeover from a fund linked to Qatar given same-sex relationships are criminalised there. Must has shown support for that stance via a statement that also made clear its unease with Thani’s bid given the ownership of Paris Saint-Germain by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI). That part of Must’s statement, touching on “sporting integrity”, equally relates to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire who also wishes to buy United and via his company, Ineos, owns Ligue 1 side Nice.

“We note the importance that any owner respects the rights of all people, particularly women and the LGBTQ+ community. Concerns have been raised by other fans groups which we fully support,” read the statement, which was released during United’s 3-0 victory over Leicester on Sunday afternoon, a result that moves Erik ten Hag’s side within three points of second-placed Manchester City.

“There are questions about sporting integrity given the exceptionally close links between some bidders and the owners of other European clubs including PSG [Paris Saint-Germain] and Nice. We urge all bidders to open a dialogue with fans groups alongside the bidding process with the club, in order to discuss their proposals including the above issues.

“A list of requests to any new owner was laid out by Must in December, with how the bid is financed among the utmost importance given the Glazer family’s contentious leveraged takeover. There are also questions about whether any bids will also be based on high levels of debt. Everyone can see the progress the team is making under Erik Ten Hag,” the statement added. “Any prospective bidder needs to explicitly commit to backing Erik and his plans to restore United to glory.” Thani’s and Ratcliffe’s bids for United were confirmed on Friday, with both expressing a desire to bring long-term success to the club, each also insisting that unlike the Glazers’ period of ownership, which began in 2005, no debt will be loaded on the club should they take charge at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the win over Leicester, Ten Hag made reference to Must’s statement and specifically the backing it called for him to be shown by whoever purchases United. “I thank the fans that they trust me,” he said. “I feel committed with this club, I love to be here but it is not in my influence. What I can influence is the performance of this team and I will do everything to do this.”

