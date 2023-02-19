Johnny Nicholson: Humble pie for Arsenal critics, but United join the race

Villa and Arsenal serve up a six-goal thriller

Arsenal were without Thomas Partey, replaced by Jorginho, and they missed his aggression in midfield, especially in the first half. John McGinn had a superb second 45 for Villa who had won five times out of five when they had led at half time and may have done so once again if Leon Bailey’s shot hadn’t been deflected onto the bar by Aaron Ramsdale, and if Jhon Duran’s one-on-one with Ramsdale hadn’t been well saved. The game was settled by Jorginho’s superb strike, going in via the bar and the back of Emi Martinez’s head.

The ever-itchy Mikel Arteta had been on the verge of going nuclear with the officials on the touchline until that goal, but a fourth by Gabriel Martinelli put the cherry on the cake. It was an immense last 10 minutes and put Arsenal back to the top of the table. They showed real character in coming from behind twice, managing 20 strikes at goal, five on target. Safe to say, their recent blip is over and, with Manchester City dropping two points in Nottingham, their title challenge is still very much on. Two points ahead with a game in hand (which should be four if VAR Lee Mason had done his job properly against Brentford - he’s now left the PGMOL) the many pundits who assumed they would collapse after the loss to City, will have a lot of humble pie to eat this weekend.

Chelsea’s disastrous season continues

STRUGGLING: Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Southampton, the bottom side, beat the Blues with a single James Ward-Prowse goal. This is becoming little short of disastrous for the west London club. They have won just two Premier League matches since mid-October’s win at Aston Villa. That’s why they’re 10th, 23 points off the leaders and just 11 above the relegation places. If this form continues, as unlikely as it might seem, they are in serious danger of fighting to avoid the drop zone. 10 points from the last 36, four goals in the last 10 games, all the stats point to a team on a serious slide.

While the owners have said they will be patient with Graham Potter, who did have a good start to his tenure and briefly very much looked the part, it is hard to believe that will stretch much longer if this awful form isn’t reversed. They are a new team trying to work out how to play together, we understand that, but for how long? Already out of the FA Cup, if they don’t turn around the tie against Dortmund, they’ll be out of the Champions League on March 7 and their season will be in meltdown, despite having spent half a billion quid. Maybe that’s what happens when you have an owner who knows nothing about football.

Another 1-0 win for the new Dogs Of War

Before the game, Sean Dyche said he’d asked all the squad what they felt about how the team was playing, encouraging them to be 100% honest so that the new manager could get a sense of where everyone’s heads were at. It was a typical bit of down-to-earth psychology from Dyche but it has yet to produce any major improvement in their football. Dwight McNeil got the hump with Tyler Adams and had to be restrained by a steward as one of those all-bluster-but-zero-violence football fights kicked off. Is it a steward’s job to restrain raging footballers?

Everton won the game but made hard work of it against a team that couldn’t muster a shot on target. They were easily the better side and probably should have had another goal, but it was a brutal game and did little to lift the early ‘Dogs Of War’ tag given to the team after the Arsenal game. Once relegation is avoided, questions need to be asked about the quality of football Everton are going to play. It's fine to play industrial football to avoid going down, and the fans cheered them to the rafters, but it's another thing altogether to play like that as a default. This is supposed to be entertainment, after all. The fans don’t care about that. At least, not yet.

Pep rages as City fall short

It was Man City’s first 3pm Saturday away game of the season and they hadn’t lost a 3pm Saturday away game since September 2013. At one point in the first half, they'd had 86% possession. But despite scoring first, City couldn’t press home their advantage and Forest eased back into the game and were the better side for a lot of the second half. That said, City had 23 shots at goal, six on target and 72% possession. Those stats give an indication of their wasteful performance.

When Erling Haaland was tugged back in the area without a penalty, Pep Guardiola went absolutely crazy, raging at this latest injustice, getting himself a yellow card in the process. Lord knows how overwrought he’d be if he managed a team that wasn’t one of the best in the world! It’s not said enough how pathetic it is for a grown man to behave in such an infantile way and worse yet, how, in football, it is so casually dismissed as ‘passion’ and thus a good thing. The fact he came out after the game saying that Kevin De Bruyne - who tops the league’s assists with 12 already this term - needs to give more, suggested Guardiola was not coping with the pressure well. He’s brilliant, but he’s flawed.

A little cruelly, Haaland has become a kind of comedy figure for opposition supporters. Anything he does that doesn’t result in a goal is jeered. The biggest cheer of the day was when he blazed the ball over the bar, at least until Forest equalised through Chris Woods. It was easy to think that this disrespect rather got under his skin. That's just one goal in the last five games for the big Norwegian. Forest got a hard-earned point through playing with bravery in the second half. With a raucous crowd urging them on, they are very hard to beat right now.

A difficult start ends up an easy win for United.

CONTRASTING EMOTIONS: Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal. Pic: AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Perhaps as a result of over-confidence brought on by their recent good form, United started the game against Leicester over-committing in attack, often with just one defender in their own half while they were in their opponents' final third. Leicester broke on them at pace and could have been two up in the first 20 minutes were it not for David De Gea’s excellence. After a quarter of the game. United were on the defensive as Leicester, primarily through James Maddison, had much of the ball and were applying pressure.

That seemed to suit United better. When Bruno Fernandes slid Marcus Rashford in, he fired into the net with the consummate ease of a man in top form. From then on, there was only going to be one winner. Despite a lumpy first half, they eased to a comfortable win. They’re now just three points adrift of Manchester City in second and five off Arsenal at the top having played a game more. Are they in the title race? You better believe they are.

Leicester’s conundrum

Brendan Rodgers' problem is he needs his team to play on the front foot because his defence isn’t tight enough. Only Bournemouth have conceded more goals, so attack is their best means of defence. Although this means they are quite dangerous going forward - and they’ve scored more goals than any other teams in the bottom half of the league, more even than Newcastle in fourth - it also means they are too open and too easy to score against.

No matter what he tried to do, he just couldn’t resolve this basic conundrum. It didn’t help that with 19 attempts at goal, they got just three on target. In the end they were lucky to get away with just a 3-0 loss as their opponents took 24 shots at goal, eight on target.

VAR cheats Spurs out of a penalty

Obviously, no weekend is complete without a VAR farce. This time it was during the usual dire first half played by Spurs against West Ham. There was a clear handball by West Ham’s Thilo Kehrer, who patted away an attempted pass by Spurs’ Richarlison in the box, but the referee and VAR didn’t intervene. What is the handball rule? Do you know? Do the players? Do the referees?

We’ve seen many different varieties of ball-to-hand and hand-to-ball, deliberate and not deliberate. Some are given as penalties, some are not. There’s no consistency at all and the rule’s interpretation seems to be constantly changing. Will the game’s VAR be the latest to leave the PGMOL on Monday? Probably not. Spurs won in the end so the lack of a penalty didn’t lose them any points. But that surely isn’t the point.