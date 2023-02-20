Resurgent Spurs march into top four for first time this year

Tottenham 2 West Ham 0

Second-half goals from Emerson Royal and Heung-Min Son lifted Tottenham above an insipid West Ham and back into the Premier League top four for the first time in 2023.

In the process, the victory continued Cristian Stellini’s remarkable record deputising for his boss Antonio Conte, a perfect six wins from six games, including their time together at Inter Milan.

Conte was at home in Italy recuperating after underestimating the recovery time needed following his recent gall bladder operation, but still played his part in this victory.

Stellini said: “Antonio was completely involved. He gave us some advice during the match. We said we wanted to change a player. Sometimes he agreed with us, sometimes he said to wait. It was a balance.

“I’m very glad to see this type of performance, but my record of winning games happens because Antonio is the gaffer, not because I am the gaffer. I only follow the trajectory of his work. I’m not expecting him back for the Chelsea match next Sunday. But sometime in the week after.”

As much as overtaking Newcastle was the immediate prize for a Tottenham victory, opening up a seven-point gap on an apparently resurgent Liverpool is a potentially greater reward.

It was deserved for a purposeful second half display. Stirred by Stellini’s half-time words, the home side found a way to break through West Ham’s high back-line which proved beyond them in an opening 45 minutes in which a rivalry steeped in passionate antipathy was strangely becalmed.

West Ham almost caught Tottenham by surprise after 47 seconds. A quickly taken throw in was hooked on by Tomas Soucek into the path of Jarrod Bowen whose left-foot drive skimmed wide of the post.

At the other end, an Oliver Skipp shot was deflected away for a corner before the White Hart Lane faithful howled for a penalty when Thilo Kehrer blocked an attempted Richarlison pass with his left hand, the ball striking it twice.

Much of the remainder of the first period took place in a congested midfield, however. West Ham squeezed up on the home side as much as they dared, taking advantage of Harry Kane’s tendency to drop back to collect the ball and the absence of Son’s pace until his introduction as a 67th-minute substitute.

Apart from Bowen’s early shot, West Ham failed to create a chance worthy of the name before the break.

A low Pierre-Emile Hojberg shot found the midriff of Lukasz Fabianski on the half-hour, but that was it until first half injury-time when the West Ham keeper was required to rush from his goal to block a Richarlison shot from an oblique angle before Cristian Romero headed the resulting corner onto the roof of the net.

Stellini’s half-time words injected some much-needed urgency into the home side immediately after the restart.

First, Richarlison’s low shot was held by Fabianski before Kane dragged his effort uncharacteristically wide when bearing down on goal.

The breakthrough arrived after 56 minutes. Hojberg split the West Ham defence with an astute pass which found Ben Davies bursting in from his left wing-back position to find Royal, his counterpart drifting in from the right. Royal steadied himself before rolling the ball out of Fabianski’s reach and into the far bottom corner.

Suddenly, Tottenham appeared assured. Son was introduced after 67 minutes and within five minutes had given the home side an unassailable lead.

Kane proved physically superior in a tussle with Angelo Ogbonna, turning the West Ham central defender before slipping the ball in front of Son, who slid his low shot beyond Fabianski.

West Ham rarely appeared likely to rescue a point. Bowen forced Fraser Forster into a comfortable save, his only one of the match, while substitute Said Benrahma curled a free-kick over the bar.

Having tumbled into the bottom three following victories for Everton and Bournemouth 24 hours earlier, Moyes’ side now seem primed for a battle for Premier League survival all the way through to the end of May.

After encouraging recent draws against Newcastle and Chelsea raised hopes of improved form, this was a worrying step backwards.

Moyes said: “Most of the players will know how to handle being in the bottom three. I do know that I’ll be looking to see the colour of the players’ eyes in the next week. You can imagine what the colour of mine will be.

“We didn’t defend well enough on a couple of occasions today. We didn’t focus enough at the start of the second half and gave them too much encouragement to come onto us by playing balls square and back. But ultimately we made a couple of really poor defensive mistakes for goals.”

A sidebar of Tottenham’s win was the equalling of a curious club record of 22 home games without a draw, that was set in both 1928 and 1987.

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Forster 6; Romero 7, Dier 7, Lenglet 6 (Perisic 78, 6); Royal 8, Skipp 7 (Sarr 89, 6), Hojberg 7, Davies 7; Kulusevksi 6 (Moura 89, 6), Kane 7, Richarlison 6 (Son 67, 8).

Subs not used: Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Porro, Danjuma.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 7, Coufal 6, Aguerd 7, Ogbonna 6 (Johnson 82, 6), Kehrer 6; Soucek 8, Rice 7, Emerson 6 (Fornals 82, 6), Downes 7 (Benrahma 72, 6), Bowen 7; Antonio 6 (Ings 72, 6).

Subs not used: Areola, Cresswell, Casey, Lanzini, Scamacca.

Referee: Michael Oliver.