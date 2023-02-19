Caulfield faces touchline ban after taking rap for coaches

A change in the rules means that it is now effectively the manager who must control what is happening on his bench
17 February 2023; Galway United manager John Caulfield reacts during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Finn Harps and Galway United at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 14:25
Chris Ashmore

Galway United boss John Caulfield is set to get an early season touchline ban - after being sent off at half-time during his side’s Division One opener which saw them beating Finn Harps 2-1 in Ballybofey.

But it has rough justice on the Cork City legend as one of the yellow cards that he received was taken for the antics of his new assistant manager Ollie Horgan!

A change in the rules means that it is now effectively the manager who must control what is happening on the bench, and immediately in front of it.

Asked to explain what had happened, Caulfield was diplomatic in his answer, explaining: “I got a yellow card because two of the lads behind me were standing up, so as the manager if your bench stands up the new rules say that you take the yellow card, even though I was totally innocent.” 

Then, at half-time, he approached the officials about the debatable penalty that Harps had been awarded, and he was then issued with a second yellow card - leaving him to watch the second half away from the rain-lashed dug-out.” 

Caulfield, who is under pressure this season to get the Tribesmen promoted, added: “I’m disappointed with that because that is not me. I don’t get involved anymore but unfortunately I had to watch the second half in the stand."

However, there was one upside, as he quipped: “At least I was dry!” 

Horgan, who parted company with Harps after the Donegal club got relegated last season, was back sooner than he would have thought at Finn Park, having become the number two at Eamonn Deacy Park in the close season.

Well known for his touchline outbursts and frequent run-ins with officials, Horgan was clearly ruffled by a number of decisions and made his views known, especially in the first half.

But it was Caulfield who took the hit.

Interestingly, new Harps boss Dave Rogers - who was previously the Nottingham Forest under-21 manager - took the decision to swap the home and away dug-outs from last season.

So Horgan actually found himself back in the one that he had been used to during his Harps’ days!

