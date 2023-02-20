A timely reminder that Liverpool are never done

Anyone remember football? All fans seem to talk about nowadays is money, and how to get it. Lots of it.

In a week when we’ve played the latest addition to the oil-soaked brigade, Liverpool supporters need a sense of proportion, to remember how lucky they’ve been in recent years. Let’s not get dragged into the panic of the now.

Attempts to spark some kind of rivalry between us and the Geordies are farcical. It started like that with City and ended up real. If you’ve a moral objection to how they’ve gone about their business, you’re jealous and fearful.

Of Newcastle? Please…

The Anfield match was different. We’ve a European history, which includes witnessing some of the super-snides of world football, but never in all our days have we seen the blatant gamesmanship they indulged in that night.

The karmic winner from Carvalho only went so far in cooling the blood.

So treat all talk of fierce rivalry as blatant attempts to fill column space, which of course I’m contributing to right now by alluding to it. You’re caught in a giant web.

Their immediate, surprising improvement – you certainly can’t call it financially driven (yet) – and our understandable albeit aggravating stumble certainly helped stir the pot, for those with nothing bigger to worry about. In the UK, that’s a swiftly-shrinking minority, granted.

The real fear for me is the idea that United and Liverpool reach a similar conclusion that you only fight fire with fire. It was our reluctant rubber-stamping of the Premier League in 1992 that began this mess, the snowball rolled down the mountain that eventually flattened the village below. And they wonder why there’s no real competition any more…

Speaking of below, it was nice to beat Everton, particularly when most of us feared the worst. Gakpo’s tap-in triggered all kinds of told-you-sos, but it’ll take more than that and a few nice bursts of pace to convince everyone. Good goal on Saturday, though. Amazing what a bit of confidence does to a player.

The title race is of no interest to us. Amusing how most people seem bothered about City domination all of a sudden, but I’m not bitter. Honest.

If United are fixed now it’ll happen to them too, the old ABU will be returning stronger than ever.

Newcastle will benefit initially from the same sympathy City received. Ah bless, they deserve a bit of good news etc. In five years, not so much.

Had to pinch myself after the first 20 minutes. The supporter karmic dread of being messed around soon kicked in, as we tried to make a mountain of an 11v10 2-0 molehill. It’s a good job the goalkeeper’s in good nick.

Great to have Van Dijk back, but he was there when the mess began so there’s a point to prove. Young Bajcetic looks good, but the fearful overloading of optimism onto the lad scares me.

The front three are finally producing, not only scoring but setting each other up. Nunez is injured, just as we could get a run going and he looks half-decent. Naturally. Story of the season.

He’s important because goals are what got us here. We wince at every defensive lapse, but it doesn’t matter if it’s going well at the other end. Klopp’s rollercoaster never closes. It never even stops.

As if the result wasn’t bad enough for the home side, the red card meant they’ll probably have to pick Karius for the next match. In a final. I’m not concerned about them, but it still sent chills down the spine. Some things you never forget.

The season has some hope of salvage after all. We’ll shout at Madrid, like they’ve never heard a crowd before, but others have mocked Anfield’s European magic (including them, in 2009) and had to lick their wounds afterwards.

A small recovery perhaps, but thankfully this club’s never done when everyone says it is.