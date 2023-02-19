'What am I going to say?' Potter shows grace under pressure as boos grow louder 

CHELSEA 0

SOUTHAMPTON 1 (Ward-Prowse 45)

KEYBOARD WARRIORS are never short of opinions, often negative when their team is struggling, but they are often at odds with match-going supporters, so it is only when the views of the two groups converge that alarm bells should start to ring.

Graham Potter says he does his best to block out the 'noise' from his critics, as Chelsea lurch from one disappointment to another, but he and his staff would need earplugs to drown out the booing from home supporters that saw off his side after another dismal defeat.

When true Blue Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge echo the sentiments of those on social media saying it is time for Potter to go, less than six months after he replaced Thomas Tuchel, it is a sign that the situation is getting critical.

Chelsea were booed off at half-time, shortly after James Ward-Prowse scored the only goal of the game with yet another superb free-kick, and the Blues were booed off again at the final whistle after their ninth defeat in the past 16 games.

Despite a huge outlay on players, over €300m in January alone, Potter's side have won only once in ten games so far this year, and his team selections have baffled supporters. There was no place in the squad once again for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the experienced striker signed from Barcelona last August and Chelsea's only fit number nine.

Yet Chelsea are desperately struggling to find the net, with only one goal in their past five games. There was no lack of effort on Saturday, and Potter tried different options up front, with David Datro Fofana lasting just 45 minutes of his full debut as a central striker, before Mason Mount and then Kai Havertz were used as false nines. None of it worked against a stubborn Southampton side led passionately by Ruben Selles in his first game as interim manager following the sacking of Nathan Jones last weekend. Southampton showed the sort of teamwork, fighting spirit and sense of unity on and off the pitch that Chelsea lacked, and it gave their supporters genuine optimism that their side can climb away from the bottom of the table.

But Chelsea are slowly sinking down the league, an embarrassing 23 points behind leaders Arsenal with 23 games gone. They have scored only 23 goals, less than half of the top three sides, and fans know it is not good enough for a side that were European Champions two seasons ago and became World Club Champions just over a year ago.

The calls for Potter to go were loud and numerous from around the dugout, and when it was put to him afterwards that it cannot be nice to hear, he said: “I think you're asking and answering the question. What am I going to say?

“But at the same time, when results aren't going well, this is the world we're in. There's a transition and there's factors, but at the same time, it's emotion and the team's losing and and we've had the results we've had, so you can also understand it.

“I'm not stupid, I'm not naive. My job is to is to try and keep going, help the team, support them through a tough period and take the criticism.”

One of the criticisms of Potter is that his phlegmatic persona suggests he is not as passionate as some previous managers, most notably Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Tuchel, who were all far more animated on the touchline and angry in their media appearances after defeats.

But Potter says he cannot, and will not, change his demeanour.

“You can only be yourself and and try your best to be yourself. I get it, when you lose, there's always something you can do or should change. I've always been this way. It's got me to this point, but at the same time, I also know that the people want something different.”

The calm way Potter accepted defeat was in stark contrast to the joyous celebrations of Selles, who could not have done more in his first audition to take over on a full-time basis. The Spaniard was animated from the start, whipping up Saints fans before kick-off and celebrating with them at the end of their first double over Chelsea in 35 years. He made it clear he would like the job, and could be appointed this week if the players have any say in it.

Ward-Prowse said afterwards. "We are delighted for him. He has come in and shown a real calmness. We build from this now and don't look back. It feels like a bit of a fresh start. We just have to go out, deliver and believe in ourselves.”

The belief is mutual, as Selles described Ward-Prowse as the best of his kind from 25 yards. The Saints skipper is now only one away from David Beckham's Premier League record of 18 goals from direct free-kicks, and Selles said: “I hope he breaks the record under me. I don't think there will be a better one in the history of the Premier League.”

Meanwhile Potter needs to find a solution for Chelsea's problems. “There are reasons, but I know that we have to do better. It's not acceptable to lose one nil at home here. And any criticism I get is fair.”

CHELSEA 4-2-1-3 Arrizabalaga 6; Azpilicueta 6 (Chalobah 84), Koulibaly 5 (W Fofana 46), Badashiele 6, Chilwell 6 (Gallagher 84); Fernandez 6, Kovacic 6; Felix 5; Madueke 6 (Mudryk 69), DD Fofana 6 (Sterling 46), Mount 5 (Havertz 64)

SOUTHAMPTON 4-4-2 Bazunu 8; Maitland-Niles 6 (Lyanco 90+5), Bednarek 7, Bella-Kotchap 7, Perraud 7; S Armstrong 6 (Walcott 59), Ward-Prowse 9, Lavia 8 (Alcaraz Duran 88) Elyanoussi 6 (Diallo 88); Sulemana 7 (A Armstrong 59), Onuachu 7 (Mara 59)

Ref: David Coote 6/10