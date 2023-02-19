Aussie De La Harpe latest new recruit to target place in Ireland World Cup squad

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 07: Deborah-Anne De La Harpe of Sydney FC is contested by Lauren Allan of the Jets during the round nine A-League Women's match between Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC at No. 2 Sports Ground, on January 07, 2023, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 10:03
John Fallon

Ireland’s latest recruit Deborah-Anne De La Harpe could her make her competitive debut against her native Australia in the World Cup opener.

The defender has become the third new player to declare for the Girls in Green since qualification for the tournament was secured in October.

DA, as she’s known, plays for Aussie champions Sydney FC and switches allegiance after representing her homeland at U20 and U23 level.

The 22-year-old set in motion the changeover in October, declaring through her mother Adele Wilson, from Larne in County Antrim With international clearance just confirmed, she’s joined fellow newcomers Aoife Mannion and Marissa Sheva in Spain for the training camp ahead of Wednesday’s friendly against China in Cadiz (Kick off 2pm local time).

“I’ve definitely been thinking about it over the last few years,” she said of her switch.

“I finally got my passport and that took a while - started over the last few years. I got in contact (with the FAI) in October.

“Ireland has been a big part of my life. I’m the first generation in my family not to be born there but visited since I was 11, always going back to visit and spend time with my family there.

“It’s very much like a second home to me, being able to spend lots of time there since I was a young girl.”

Comfortable at full-back, wing-back or central defence, DA is aiming to impress Ireland boss Vera Pauw and earn a place among the 23 heading Down Under in July.

Ireland open against the co-hosts on July 20 at the 83,000-seater Sydney Olympic Stadium before facing Olympic gold medallists Canada on July 26 and Nigeria five days later.

“The 30-hour flight did not bother me,” she said her first journey. “I went from Sydney, Abu Dhabi, Madrid and then Marbella.

“I would have flown 40 hours; it’s such an incredible opportunity to be here.

“I have no pressure or expectation on myself.

“I’m taking the opportunity as it is and staying present in the moment to be here amongst these girls and this team and hopefully I can play my best football and gel with the team. And hopefully be back.”  

<p>DOWN TO TEN: Referee Damien MacGraith shows a red card to Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Sligo equalise at the death against ten-man Shamrock Rovers

READ NOW

