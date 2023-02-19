Arsenal have more belief than ever before after late win at Villa – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal team have 'more belief' than ever after they breathed new life into their Premier League title challenge with a last-gasp win at Aston Villa
Arsenal have more belief than ever before after late win at Villa – Mikel Arteta

JOY UNCONFINED: Mikel Arteta celebrates as Arsenal take the lead in stoppage time. Pic: Isaac Parkin/PA

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 07:30
Mark Mann Bryans

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal team have “more belief” than ever after they breathed new life into their Premier League title challenge with a last-gasp win at Aston Villa.

The Gunners twice battled back from behind as an added-time own goal from Emiliano Martinez helped them to a hard-fought 4-2 victory.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper and World Cup winner could do nothing as Jorginho’s fine stoppage-time strike cannoned off the crossbar and against the back of his head to put the Gunners ahead for the first time.

Arsenal celebrate going ahead in stoppage time (Nick Potts/PA)

Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho put the home side in front on two occasions, only for fine strikes from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko to level for Arsenal.

Their winless run looked set to be extended to four Premier League games before Martinez inadvertently helped out his old side and substitute Gabriel Martinelli tapped into an empty net after the Villa stopper went up for a late corner.

With defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night knocking them off the summit on goal difference and falling behind twice here, the response from Arteta’s side was impressive.

“I feel it’s right back,” Arteta replied when asked about the confidence of his squad.

“Back with more belief than before because you have to turn performances into results.

Arsenal’s bench celebrate after Emiliano Martinez’s own goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“Against Brentford we did that but we couldn’t win it because of a decision – fine. Against Manchester City we deserved more with the performance, but the reality is that in football the games are decided in the boxes.

“Today, we have to put something else and there’s still a lot of things to improve, we have to be humble enough to see those things, recognise those things, work on them.

“You don’t have to produce as much as we do every single game to win games. Smaller margins should be enough to win games in this league consecutively and we have to improve that.”

Given how they let an eight-point lead slip, it was crucial for Arsenal to get back to winning ways and Arteta believes the comeback at Villa was that of potential champions.

Asked if it was the type of game champions win, he added: “Sometimes you’re going to have to win games in the 94th, in the 96th (minute), you’re going to have to score from set plays, you’re going to have to score when sometimes you are down to 10 men.

Aston Villa had taken the lead twice (Nick Potts/PA)

“Win in any context and we’ve always talked about that. Today we had a really difficult context, especially with what happened after five minutes, and the team showed a lot of emotional qualities that are needed to be out there. So, I’m really happy.”

Villa boss Unai Emery almost took points off his former club but was unhappy with the manner in which his current slide slipped to back to back 4-2 home defeats.

“It is embarrassing to lose 4-2 two home games in a row,” he said.

“To concede eight goals in two games is poor, the performances cannot continue like that away or at home.

“The last match against Leicester we lost the ball building up easily and with bad decisions, today we didn’t do that.”

More in this section

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly - Ewood Park Eddie Howe backs Loris Karius to rise to the challenge in Carabao Cup final
Newcastle United v Rochdale - FA Cup - Third Round - Replay - St James' Park Former player Christian Atsu remembered fondly by former managers
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League - St. James' Park Liverpool remain in top four hunt after vital win over 10-man Newcastle
VillaQuotesPlace: UK
<p>DOWN TO TEN: Referee Damien MacGraith shows a red card to Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Sligo equalise at the death against ten-man Shamrock Rovers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.274 s